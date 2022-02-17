Transfer portal pass rusher Ochaun Mathis puts Nebraska in final five

LINCOLN — One of the most productive defensive players in the transfer portal on Thursday put Nebraska in his final five schools for a transfer destination.

TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis, who had ten sacks and 16½ tackles for loss in the last two seasons, has NU, Penn State, Texas, USC and Mississippi in his final five schools.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder would give the Huskers a key pass rushing piece that would add to outside linebackers Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Pheldarius Payne and others.

Mathis wouldn’t join a team until this summer, but coach Scott Frost told reporters in early February the team would continue to look for offensive and defensive linemen in the portal, which accounted for one half of the Huskers’ recruiting class in the 2022 cycle.

