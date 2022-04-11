Transfer portal, scholarship attrition and two big questions on Nebraska's summer to-do list

You think Scott Frost and Mark Whipple’s hybrid offense moves fast? Try the Nebraska Athletic Department on for size.

Fewer than 48 hours after the end of the 2022 spring game, NU’s facilities workers had already begun to strip away the two-toned FieldTurf inside Memorial Stadium. Consider it the first true act of the Husker football offseason.

NU moved up its game – and, by extension, camp – to accommodate the change in turf, which will be installed and ready by the time the school holds its next graduation ceremony. It gives Husker coach Scott Frost and his coaches a head start on recruiting, and Nebraska’s players a chance to take a small breather before they restart conditioning work for the 2022 season.

“We are going to give our kids a little time off right after this from workouts and make sure academics are in line,” Frost said after the spring game, noting that majority of the team is doing well in school. “Then we are going to get back to work. We’re going to push everything up a little bit. The season’s pushed up.”

And how. Not only does Nebraska play a week zero game against Northwestern in late August, it does so in Ireland, with its six-hour time difference. That’s an acclimatization issue all its own.

The four-and-a-half months between now and kickoff in Dublin will be as busy as ever for Husker football, which has a transfer portal plumb, players to shed from its scholarship rolls, a recruiting class to kickstart and key question – about the team’s most talented receiver – still to answer.

Oh – and there’s name, image and likeness 2.0, too.

Here’s a look at the key questions and events to watch:

Portal Poppin’: Nebraska wants to add TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis, who took an official visit to NU for the spring game; he’ll announce his destination at the end of April. Whoever else the Huskers add – be it an inside linebacker, interior defensive lineman, offensive tackle or perhaps even an healthy tight end – will have to be offset by at least one departure from the current team.

That’s because NU is currently over the 85-man scholarship by four, according to the World-Herald’s count. At this point of the cycle, that’s common; Nebraska has to reach 85 by this summer, in essence. A few former walk-ons are on what amount to one-year renewables, but it’s also likely several four-year scholarship players leave, too, after meetings with coaches.

As of Monday, NU’s roster stood at 150, including the 2022 class signees who have yet to arrive. That number seems about right for training camp, though it could inch toward 160.

Evaluation nation: Between April 15-May 31, coaches can hit the road evaluating prospects across the nation at junior colleges and high schools. Lots of scholarship offers will go out – look for more in the 2024 and 2025 classes than 2023, where Nebraska has done years of groundwork – and there may one or two JUCO offers in there, too. As a national recruiting program, NU is likely to hit every talent hotspot in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten footprints. What about the West Coast? The Huskers haven’t had a ton success out that way in recent years. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch once did, though.

Camps and visits: Nebraska plans to hold Friday Night Lights camps on June 3 and June 17, a OL/DL Pipeline Camp June 18 and a 7 on 7 Camp June 5. Those are some of tentpole events around which NU will host its big recruiting visitor weekends, when Husker coaches roll out the red carpet for high-profile targets.

How much will new senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta tweak NU’s aggressiveness and approach? Coming out of the COVID pandemic last spring, the Huskers clearly lost some recruiting steam. Guinta and Co., with an exciting spring game, seemed to start the engine again.

Nebraska has five current commits. Look for it to double – at least – by the end of June.

Chicken dinners and media days: Outside of the COVID year of 2020, Nebraska’s coaching staff has faithfully taken a summer fan tour across the state; this year, they’ll have NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts available for touring, too. Hopefully someone steps inside Omaha’s city limits; last year, NU coaches got no closer than Fremont.

Big Ten Media Days is slated for the last full week of July in Indianapolis. Will Frost take a quarterback? Will Garrett Nelson steal the show?

Two to watch: Deondre Jackson – the Texas A&M transfer who committed to NU this winter – told the World-Herald Monday he still intends to play at Nebraska. Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts, meanwhile, has been mum about whether he’d come back to NU after leaving the team halfway through spring camp. Betts left of his own accord, but receivers coach Mickey Joseph said any final decisions about Betts’ status would be determined by Frost.

Health and wealth: On the player front, Nebraska had a ton of key players miss some or all of spring camp. Offensive tackles Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka, center Ethan Piper, running back Gabe Ervin, tight ends Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman and Thomas Fidone, inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass and nickel Javin Wright were among the key absences from the spring game. Frost stopped short of saying all of them would be 100% for summer conditioning – with Fidone, that seems unlikely.

On the name, image and likeness, look for more Husker football players to branch out and develop their brands through NFTs – exclusive art and memorabilia created by local artists – and more appearances. Husker walk-ons, too, will have a financial support system from ABM that may keep some of them at Nebraska longer.

It may be more rigorous than ever to be a student-athlete. It’s more lucrative, too.

