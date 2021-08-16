Transitioning to college football can be a struggle, even for Nebraska's top recruits

Outside linebacker Caleb Tannor — a four-star signing day coup for Nebraska in 2018 — also had to adjust after playing as an underweight true freshman who had just started lifting weights. Tannor said in 2019 that he'd get mad because he wasn't playing up to his full potential, even though he expected to be on the field early in his career.

Two years later, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tannor has figured out the game, even if he could stand to put on a little more weight.

“He’s figuring out his body, he’s figuring out his position,” Chinander said Monday of Tannor (6-3, 225). “He knows what he can and can’t do. You come in as a highly-rated kid out of high school, you’ve got to figure out what you can get away with in college — and what you can’t get away with.”

In Pola-Gates’ case, he couldn’t get away with much. He had to align just so on each play. He had to play different coverages the way they're meant to be played. He can’t freelance.

He and his coaches agreed safety — not corner — was the best fit for him. Pola-Gates is now a backup safety again behind sixth-year seniors Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams.

“I’m trying to be a sponge around the vets and learn as much as I can,” Pola-Gates said.