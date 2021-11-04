Travis Fisher talks Purdue game, Deontai Williams' recovery and more

Travis Fisher would like to have a few of those third-down pass plays back against Purdue. The ones where the Nebraska secondary was playing man or tight coverage that wasn’t tight enough.
Asked on the Husker Radio Network on Thursday about some short passes that went for key conversions in last week’s 28-23 loss to the Boilermakers, NU’s defensive backs coach lamented some — but not all — of the sequences for his position group. Sometimes safeties and corners were executing other assignments or taking away deep balls. Other times they could have played closer to receivers if they had a better sense of where their defensive help was coming from.
“I think the most important thing is when those balls do come out in the flat, that you see 11 hats running to the football and we’re gang-tackling that ball carrier,” Fisher said.
The back end of the defense was effective in that it didn’t allow a pass play longer than 21 yards all day. Short completions that have gone for extra yards remain an area for growth.
Other notes from Fisher’s hour-long appearance:
» The coach saw safety Myles Farmer return to full strength from last year’s ankle injury during fall camp and has no worries about starting the third-year player for a second straight game. Farmer earned a Blackshirt this week.
“Extremely happy,” Fisher said. “He deserved it.”
» Senior safety and starter Deontai Williams — whom Farmer is filling in for — is coming along quickly in his recovering from a knee injury. After Saturday, Nebraska doesn’t play again until Nov. 20. Williams has been a playmaker for NU this year with four interceptions and 23 tackles.
“We see him every day,” Fisher said. “He’s running around already. Look forward to hopefully getting him back pretty soon.”
» Fisher counts few times this year when the secondary gave up a big play because of poor execution. When it does happen, he said, it’s details that make the difference. Did defenders line up four yards back or six? Were their eyes in the right spot or did they take a peek somewhere else?
» Freshman and Omaha Westside grad Koby Bretz is out with an injury, Fisher said, but “when he was healthy he was flying around doing a great job.” The DB continues to do well in class and in the film room.
» Fisher said Nebraska generally calls one or two defensive-back blitzes each game.
» Nebraska and Fisher are “very lucky” to have running back Jaquez Yant, the coach said. Fisher recruited the rusher from his alma mater, Amos P. Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida.
“Is he ready to be a pro? Absolutely not,” Fisher said of the second-year freshman. “But he’s growing very fast. The last few weeks I think he’s been maturing very fast and starting to catch on.”
