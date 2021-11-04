Travis Fisher talks Purdue game, Deontai Williams' recovery and more

Travis Fisher would like to have a few of those third-down pass plays back against Purdue. The ones where the Nebraska secondary was playing man or tight coverage that wasn’t tight enough.

Asked on the Husker Radio Network on Thursday about some short passes that went for key conversions in last week’s 28-23 loss to the Boilermakers, NU’s defensive backs coach lamented some — but not all — of the sequences for his position group. Sometimes safeties and corners were executing other assignments or taking away deep balls. Other times they could have played closer to receivers if they had a better sense of where their defensive help was coming from.

“I think the most important thing is when those balls do come out in the flat, that you see 11 hats running to the football and we’re gang-tackling that ball carrier,” Fisher said.

The back end of the defense was effective in that it didn’t allow a pass play longer than 21 yards all day. Short completions that have gone for extra yards remain an area for growth.

Other notes from Fisher’s hour-long appearance: