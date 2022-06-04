Trev Alberts applauds Scott Frost's 'strategic thinking' in rebuilding Nebraska's roster

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s football program has change so much in the previous 350 days that it’s easy to forget Scott Frost’s strong, clear thoughts on the transfer portal last summer.

During a public fan event, Frost talked candidly in a Kearney ballroom about the risks of the portal for transferring players and the direction of the sport.

“Every kid thinks they’re going to get the same interest or more than they got coming out of high school,” Frost said in mid-June 2021, “and it just isn’t true.”

Frost was also equally candid about the name, image and likeness revolution that began a few weeks after those comments.

“Nothing my opinion is going to do will stop that train from keeping on down the tracks,” Frost said. “All we can do is try to adjust to it as well as we can. But the positive is, I think, Nebraska athletes stand to benefit from it as much as anyone in the country.”

A 3-9 season later, Frost has used the latter opinion — a well-heeled and well-oiled collective has given NU major NIL advantages — to reshape his program.

Nebraska welcomed 15 transfers in the offseason, more than any other Big Ten program, at key positions such as quarterback, defensive line, cornerback, pass rusher, receiver, kicker and punter. It did so out of necessity, particularly on special teams, where NU’s metrics ranked among the nation’s worst.

It represented a dramatic move for a coach who tended to add transfers more carefully in his first few years. And Frost’s boss, Trev Alberts, applauded the decisions, given the Huskers place in the NIL market and their need for big changes at several positions.

“We’d be totally unwise, given the current state of what the past has looked like in some of our sports to just sit idle,” Alberts said on Tuesday. “I think we have an opportunity right now with the transfer portal.

“I’m not sure our head coach is a huge proponent of the transfer portal, by the way. Right now, it’s a benefit to us. Long term, are the transfer portal and some of the NIL challenges sustainable? I don’t think so. But our job is to create a winning strategy with what we currently face. Being willing to do the work, to dive in, it’s had good thought.”

Alberts and Frost have had an ongoing dialogue that started not long after Alberts started the job last July, and Alberts chose to retain Frost — while reducing his salary by $1 million for this season — under the presumption that Frost understood major program changes were needed to get NU back on track.

Frost, Alberts said, has made those changes. Five new coaches. All the transfers. An overhauled recruiting department with a new leader — Senior Director of Player Personnel Vince Guinta — and three new staff members, the last of which, a director of on-campus recruiting started last week. On Friday, Nebraska hosted double-digit official visitors to campus to kick off a busy June full of more traditional recruiting.

“I don’t think Scott is throwing darts at a dart board and hoping something works,” Alberts said. “I feel comfortable that he’s had good strategic thinking behind the moves he’s made.”

Now, the chemistry challenge that began in the spring — when two-thirds of transfers were already on campus — continues into the summer. Three new defensive linemen committed to the program since NU ended spring game. So did safety Kaine Williams and receiver Marcus Washington.

A few of the transfers milled around at Friday Night Lights with prospective recruits, especially receiver Trey Palmer, the former LSU Tiger — and former five-star recruit — who held court with a group of prospects from his home state. Palmer was rarely far from the coach who brought him to LSU and later to Nebraska — Mickey Joseph, one of Frost’s offseason hires.

Frost was aggressive in bringing the talent and new coaches to campus. He’ll be tasked with creating a winning culture out of an overhauled roster and retooled staff.

“This is a tight timeline, a tight window, and so many new faces,” Alberts said. “That’ll take all of our best effort. But I’m really pleased. These are Scott’s changes, but I’m pleased he’s had the initiative to make some very difficult changes, some radical changes.”

