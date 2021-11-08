Trev Alberts credits loyalty in retaining Scott Frost — but not ‘blind loyalty’

"I thought if, all things being equal, if there's a decision to make, if there's some uncertainty, if we're going to err — while I'm here as the athletic director — we will probably err on the side of loyalty. But it won't be blind loyalty.”

Frost, in a statement, thanked Alberts for his confidence and expressed his love for the state and football. His immediate focus is on two season-ending games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

“I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward,” he said.

The coach is expected to talk at some point this week about his decision to fire offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin. The latter three had been assistants under Frost for six seasons.

Alberts said Frost “brought accountability” to the football program with those decisions, which Alberts said he never suggested on his own or as a condition of Frost’s retention. Frost’s willingness to take a $4 million salary in 2022 — down from $5 million — and cut his buyout in half from $15 million to $7.5 million for next season is a “strong indicator,” Alberts said, of Frost’s love for the school.