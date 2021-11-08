Trev Alberts credits loyalty in retaining Scott Frost — but not ‘blind loyalty’

LINCOLN — During Nebraska football’s manic Monday, head coach Scott Frost kept his job, agreed to a pay cut and fired all but one of the offensive assistants on his staff.
NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, over an hourlong interview in his office, then unpacked his decision to retain a coach who is 15-27 overall and 3-7 this season. Alberts liked the plan Frost presented Sunday afternoon in their weekly meeting after a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Alberts saw growth this year in Frost’s willingness to be a CEO-style coach and liked that Frost took on “risk” by changing the terms of his contract in NU’s favor.
And, ultimately, Alberts said, he’s grown to like Frost over the last four months and wants to see if, with a new offensive staff and more administrative support, Nebraska can do better.
"It's no secret that I've always wanted this to work," he said. "It would be unfair to say that I wasn't looking for a way to keep Scott as our coach. I don't think there is clear definition — there's not a lot of empirical data out there to suggest this will work, let's be honest. But I also think, if there's a decision point — whether it's football or anything else, you know, Scott's a brother, he's a Husker, and he's a Nebraskan."
Alberts then pointed to the name plate on his desk where five words sit beneath his name. One of the words is "loyalty."
"I thought if, all things being equal, if there's a decision to make, if there's some uncertainty, if we're going to err — while I'm here as the athletic director — we will probably err on the side of loyalty. But it won't be blind loyalty.”
Frost, in a statement, thanked Alberts for his confidence and expressed his love for the state and football. His immediate focus is on two season-ending games against Wisconsin and Iowa.
“I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward,” he said.
The coach is expected to talk at some point this week about his decision to fire offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin. The latter three had been assistants under Frost for six seasons.
Alberts said Frost “brought accountability” to the football program with those decisions, which Alberts said he never suggested on his own or as a condition of Frost’s retention. Frost’s willingness to take a $4 million salary in 2022 — down from $5 million — and cut his buyout in half from $15 million to $7.5 million for next season is a “strong indicator,” Alberts said, of Frost’s love for the school.
“The university is taking risk in bringing Scott back, right — there’s a risk — and Scott, I thought it was important we mitigate some of our risk with him taking a risk,” said Alberts, who released no other details of the contract. “At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee of success, but, in my experience, if two parties have equal skin in the game … and all hands are on deck, you’ve got a better and more reasonable chance of success.”
Because they barely knew each other, the Sunday meetings between Alberts and Frost initially lasted 20 minutes. They stretched to two or three hours as the season wore on. Alberts kept observations — of the team, of Frost, of the season — to one piece of paper that he intended to share with him at the end of the 2021 season. Alberts started “diving deeper” into his notes in late October.
One focus: That Frost have more of a global approach to the head coaching job, which Alberts said is much tougher than it once was, especially in the Big Ten, where “Scott’s matching wits with some of the most elite head coaches in the history of the game.”
“It requires the full attention of the head coach in some of those critical CEO areas that I think he is certainly understanding and embracing,” Alberts said.
The A.D. mentioned that, if a player comes off the field, Frost can’t be “so fixated on what you’re going to call next” that he’s not able to give comfort or correction as needed.
“I think Scott can be really good at it,” Alberts said. “But, because of some structure, perhaps, it’s robbing him of the ability to do some of that.”
Alberts said he anticipates that Frost will hire an offensive coordinator who handles play-calling duties. NU’s standing agreement to allot $5 million to Frost’s assistant coaching pool could change, Alberts said, given Frost’s own willingness to make less money.
While losses to Minnesota and Purdue “shook” Alberts, NU’s performance in the Ohio State game, he said, didn’t clinch Frost’s return. Neither did an ongoing NCAA investigation into whether Frost improperly used a graduate assistant during the 2020 season.
The coach’s plan did.
Alberts and Frost talked twice on Sunday — the second conversation interrupted one of Alberts’ favorite TV shows, “Yellowstone” — and again Monday morning.
By 2 p.m., NU had announced Frost's return. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, who was involved in the hiring of Frost, said he looks forward to the coach bringing the program “where it needs to be.”
"I've had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do,” he said. “No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does.”
By 4, NU announced the four firings as the team was meeting to discuss them. The Huskers, in a bye week, are scheduled to practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Frost, tight ends coach Sean Beckton and Nebraska’s whole defensive staff will try to recruit a bit, as well.
Alberts chatted after that. He had already heard from critics and supporters of his decision. The standard of good football — “fundamentally sound, clear identity, hardworking, disciplined, detail-oriented” — haven’t changed, and if NU continues to improve in those areas, Alberts said, the scoreboard will be kinder.
But the long runway Frost may have had at the start of his tenure is gone. After the final two games of 2021, Frost embarks on an offseason of recruiting and development. NU plans to sign a small class of incoming freshmen, scour the transfer portal for immediate help and — perhaps most crucially — try to convince several juniors, who have never experienced a bowl game or winning record, to return for their fifth and in some cases sixth seasons.
A chief question mark is four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, a college graduate who can return for a fifth season but has the option to leave or enter the NFL draft. Martinez is close to Verduzco, now fired.
Nebraska opens next season against Northwestern in Ireland, and has a schedule that at least on paper appears to be friendlier. In a league where one-score games are common — and NU is 5-18 in them under Frost — Nebraska has to get better at all the details that make a program work.
It’s a lot on the plate for Frost, the Nebraska native who helped win a national title for the Huskers in 1997 and grew up all over the state as the son of high school coaches. That identity clearly mattered to Alberts in bringing Frost back. But it may be the last time it does.
“We intend to hit the ground running,” Alberts said. “This is not an effort to say ‘let’s buy three or four more years’ so we can say ‘well, it’ll take this staff.’ Those are not part of the conversations.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH