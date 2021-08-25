Trev Alberts: Nebraska football has a 90% vaccination rate

LINCOLN — The Nebraska football team is 90% vaccinated, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said on his first call-in show Wednesday night. The number, Alberts said, improved dramatically in the last month.

“The reality is, education was really really important," Alberts said on the Huskers Sports Network.

With NU's massive roster, the 90% rate is well over 100 players. Alberts said the team did not have a vaccine mandate and will not have one going forward at any of its venues at this time. Alberts said FDA approval could be a “game changer” in that regard.

Alberts delivered the news Wednesday that coach Scott Frost declined to offer Monday when asked several times.

"If I wanted to tell you, I would," Frost said when asked if he wanted to share with the reporters the vaccination rate.

