 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trev Alberts: Nebraska football has a 90% vaccination rate
0 comments
topical alert top story
FOOTBALL

Trev Alberts: Nebraska football has a 90% vaccination rate

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins preview the Huskers' season opener at Illinois.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska football team is 90% vaccinated, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said on his first call-in show Wednesday night. The number, Alberts said, improved dramatically in the last month. 

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

“The reality is, education was really really important," Alberts said on the Huskers Sports Network. 

With NU's massive roster, the 90% rate is well over 100 players. Alberts said the team did not have a vaccine mandate and will not have one going forward at any of its venues at this time. Alberts said FDA approval could be a “game changer” in that regard.

Alberts delivered the news Wednesday that coach Scott Frost declined to offer Monday when asked several times. 

"If I wanted to tell you, I would," Frost said when asked if he wanted to share with the reporters the vaccination rate. 

A Whole New Game: The World-Herald's 2021 Nebraska football preview section

Our annual Nebraska football preview section is the best way to get ready for the season. You can read everything online here, or in Sunday's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense
Football

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

  • evanbland Jimmy Watkins
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 10 min to read

To preview the 2021 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the offense.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert