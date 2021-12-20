Trev Alberts: Nebraska's spring game will be held on April 9

“I think he’s got a little bit more work to do in a specific area,” Alberts said. “But I think in general there’s common sense and logic to his thinking. I think the focus will be where it needs to be.”

» NU will put out a football survey in early to mid-January for fans to fill out as the athletic department seeks to modernize Memorial Stadium for a better fan experience. Alberts said the school will draw on a database of 180,000 people who have purchased tickets recently for their views. Based on how fans answer, the survey could go quickly or invite them to dive deeper into the “granular” details of their views.

Alberts said administrators are “well aware” of many challenges already, including a lack of amenities in South Stadium.

“To be totally honest with you, I think we’re behind some of our peers,” Alberts said. “We need to do a better job.”

» Souvenir tickets from last season are being printed, and fans should start seeing them arrive after the new year, Alberts said.