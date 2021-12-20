Trev Alberts: Nebraska's spring game will be held on April 9

Nebraska has a date on the calendar for its next football spring game.
The Red-White scrimmage is set for April 9 — its earliest appearance in nine years — ahead of coach Scott Frost’s fifth season with the Huskers. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said on “Sports Nightly” on Monday that the schedule was set with an eye toward allowing more time to replace the FieldTurf in Memorial Stadium, which had been delayed by the pandemic and hasn’t been done since 2013.
“We’re going to pray for good weather,” Alberts said.
Nebraska held its most recent spring game on May 1 but had generally kicked off in mid-April before that. This year’s event will include the debut of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and potentially a new quarterback transfer along with a variety of other coach and player additions.
Other notes from Alberts:
» Asked whether the last remaining assistant football coaching hire will be a combination of special teams and some other position, Alberts said that’s what Frost and his staff are “wrestling through right now.” NU also hasn’t announced a full-time running backs coach.
Alberts said he knows what Frost’s intentions are and called it “a very good plan.”
“I think he’s got a little bit more work to do in a specific area,” Alberts said. “But I think in general there’s common sense and logic to his thinking. I think the focus will be where it needs to be.”
» NU will put out a football survey in early to mid-January for fans to fill out as the athletic department seeks to modernize Memorial Stadium for a better fan experience. Alberts said the school will draw on a database of 180,000 people who have purchased tickets recently for their views. Based on how fans answer, the survey could go quickly or invite them to dive deeper into the “granular” details of their views.
Alberts said administrators are “well aware” of many challenges already, including a lack of amenities in South Stadium.
“To be totally honest with you, I think we’re behind some of our peers,” Alberts said. “We need to do a better job.”
» Souvenir tickets from last season are being printed, and fans should start seeing them arrive after the new year, Alberts said.
» Will the Big Ten continue with nine conference football games each year or consider going back to eight? The A.D. said the league is waiting on what happens with talks to expand the College Football Playoff before making a decision.
» Alberts also said renovations to baseball’s Haymarket Park and softball’s Bowlin Stadium are a “process” that’s ongoing, though no announcements are imminent.
“I think it’s a fair assessment that after 20 years there are some areas that need some slight updates and upgrades,” Alberts said. “We’re going to work hard to get (baseball coach) Will (Bolt) and (softball coach) Rhonda (Revelle) that done to support our students and the fan experience there, as well.”
