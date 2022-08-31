Trev Alberts on Frost's job status: 'We can't control rumors, innuendo.'

In an age of disruption, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Wednesday, you have to be equally disruptive. And while Alberts doesn’t think that the Big Ten spearheaded college football’s new normal, “I think they’ve been bold and willing enough to participate,” he said during his monthly radio appearance.

Case in point: The conference’s new members and the media rights deal that followed.

The Big Ten inked its new $7 billion rights deal five weeks after Southern California and UCLA joined the conference — and just days after it was reported that Notre Dame was expected to nab $60 million in its next NBC deal.

Alberts says adding the L.A. schools strengthened the Big Ten brand, and that the new media deal will help the conference expand its fan base. Not just because the Big Ten will be playing in every major TV window each Saturday, but because the conference will improve its streaming and direct-to-consumer options.

The A.D. was quick to point out the viewership — 4.42 million viewers, up 35% from the NU-Illinois game a year ago — that Nebraska and Northwestern drew to Fox last weekend.

“But we were all educated about how people are consuming,” Alberts said. “There's a certain reality that young people today aren't likely to sit down for 3½ hours and watch a football game on linear TV. That's not how they consume it.

“So how do we find a way to grow that next generation of college football fans and Big Ten fans? I think this deal helps us get that done.”

Alberts gave Nebraska’s experience in Ireland a nine out of 10. The only part missing: A win.

Both Alberts and Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Graf were on the phone with other Big Ten A.D.s this week to share their experiences. The conference hopes to expand its international footprint going forward.

Alberts thinks Nebraska has “tried everything” to appease complaints about former players feeling disconnected to the program. NU even devoted $200,000 toward honoring former players last season.

At one point, Alberts said, NU’s athletic department “failed” with its football alumni outreach. Not now.

The A.D. says he’s sensitive to the issue and would happily discuss it with any interested party.

“The challenge is, every generation of former player has a different desire and want,” Alberts said. “The commitment is there. The challenge is how the resources are allocated.”

Other notes from Alberts' appearance:

Streak continues

Nebraska’s sellout streak is clear through 385 games after clearing all tickets for nonconference matchups against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. But the Huskers still have “a lot of work to do” to fill the stadium during conference play.

For Indiana, 2,500 tickets remain, 4,100 are available for Illinois, 2,900 are available for Minnesota, and 3,400 are available for Wisconsin.

“Our play on the field will certainly help us if we can make some progress in the next three weeks,” Alberts said.

Facility progress

Nebraska’s new athletic facility is progressing as scheduled, Alberts said, and the A.D. still plans on opening it next summer.

When it’s finished, he expects it to be the “premiere development facility in college football.”

Handling rumors

How would Alberts advise Husker players to navigate the rumors about their coach’s job status?

“At the end of the day, we can’t control social media,” he said. “We can’t control rumors, innuendo. ... Stay focused, recognize a lot of it’s noise, and winning solves a lot of problems.”

No alcohol yet

Alberts saw the free beer celebration in Ireland as another cause for caution on NU’s path to selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium.

The WiFi went out at Aviva Stadium during Nebraska-Northwestern, so the concession stands gave beer away.

“We’re not doing that,” Alberts said, and Memorial lacks the quality of WiFi necessary to support point-of-sale transactions.

So the alcohol issue remains tabled.