Trev Alberts talks Husker football coaching spots, centralizing Nebraska's brand and more
FOOTBALL

Alberts, Frost

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts expects the Husker football team to hire strong “teachers” and “recruiters” for its four open coaching spots.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins dive into a massive week of coaching changes across college football and what may be on the horizon with new hires for Nebraska's staff. They also look at Husker basketball just days away from opening Big Ten conference play.

Speaking on his monthly radio show Tuesday night, Alberts said he’s already met with NU coach Scott Frost about the openings and will meet again Wednesday morning. He knows which “broad range” of coaches Frost is talking to, as well.

“I think he has a good plan, I know he’s been out, he’s talking to people, we’ll probably hear about a lot of different rumors,” Alberts said on Husker Sports Radio. “We are talking to a lot of different coaches. I’m very confident we’ll have some really solid additions.”

Frost and Alberts talks about the potential hires, Alberts said, but Frost is calling the shots on making the hires. It’s not a “prerequisite,” Alberts said, that potential coaches have ties to Nebraska.

“Cultural fit is really more important,” Alberts said. “Having Scott clearly communicate what his vision is in terms of how the offense will look, what the terminology and what the changes are going to be. And I think Scott himself is trying to be a good listener, too.”

More notes from Alberts’ chat:

» NU will have a 95% graduation success rate, Alberts said, the highest such rate in the history of Husker athletics.

“We’re trying win at everything,” Alberts said. “We want to win at football games, we want to win in the classroom, we want to win — right now, tonight, there’s a Life Skills event, that’s required for student-athletes ... so we’re trying to grow young people.”

» While the Huskers are currently scheduled to play at Wisconsin and host Purdue in football next year, Alberts expects “some alterations” to the 2022 schedule so it doesn’t mirror 2021.

» Alberts said he’s “encouraged” by the men’s and women’s basketball teams, particularly Amy Williams’ team and her coaching style.

“She loves those players and they love her back,” Alberts said of the 7-0 Huskers. “They’re a team. They share the basketball, they work hard, they play great defense and they’re happy for each other, and they're undefeated. They’re not going to win every game this year but she’s built a wonderful culture.”

The men’s team, led by Fred Hoiberg, is better when Keisei Tominaga is hitting 3-pointers, Alberts quipped.

» Alberts further addressed NU’s decision to allow “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before Husker basketball games, noting it’s “controversial for some folks” but the song is “important to our student-athletes.”

“What’s important to our student-athletes are obviously important to Amy and Fred as they try to build a culture that really welcomes student-athletes around the country,” Alberts said.

» Receiving a caller complaint about Nebraska's gray hoops uniforms, Alberts said he wants to "centralize" NU's brand management and look.

"The reality is we can't have nine different athletic departments and nine different logos and looks,” Alberts said. “That’s how we had it in Omaha when I got there. You need very consistent and clean brand application to be able to maintain that. And that’s what our partner in Adidas wants.”

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

