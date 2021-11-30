Trev Alberts talks Husker football coaching spots, centralizing Nebraska's brand and more

LINCOLN — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts expects the Husker football team to hire strong “teachers” and “recruiters” for its four open coaching spots.

Speaking on his monthly radio show Tuesday night, Alberts said he’s already met with NU coach Scott Frost about the openings and will meet again Wednesday morning. He knows which “broad range” of coaches Frost is talking to, as well.

“I think he has a good plan, I know he’s been out, he’s talking to people, we’ll probably hear about a lot of different rumors,” Alberts said on Husker Sports Radio. “We are talking to a lot of different coaches. I’m very confident we’ll have some really solid additions.”

Frost and Alberts talks about the potential hires, Alberts said, but Frost is calling the shots on making the hires. It’s not a “prerequisite,” Alberts said, that potential coaches have ties to Nebraska.

“Cultural fit is really more important,” Alberts said. “Having Scott clearly communicate what his vision is in terms of how the offense will look, what the terminology and what the changes are going to be. And I think Scott himself is trying to be a good listener, too.”

More notes from Alberts’ chat:

