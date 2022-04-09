Trev Alberts talks improving Nebraska's communication with former players and more

With a smattering of reporters gathered around him in the press box, Trev Alberts touched on a variety of subjects Saturday in a 10-minute chat that reminded how much Nebraska continues to work through off the field of play.

Among the topics:

» The athletic department unveiled its “N-Vest Nebraska” program as it joins the ranks of rewarding scholarship student-athletes for levels of academic performance with payments of $5,980 per year in an initiative that is estimated to pay out more than $3 million beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Alberts said that money is an “unfunded source at this point” as the department looks to remain a leader in providing benefits to its players.

“We’re going to try to expand that program even further if we can,” Alberts said. “But we think it can be a differentiator for us.”

The performance marks won’t be tied to grade-point average, Alberts said, but more to academic progress rates that incentivize student-athletes to graduate. The payments will likely be split for each semester, he said.

» Nebraska wants to continue to improve communication with former players, Alberts said. The return of receivers coach Mickey Joseph to his alma mater has helped that some. The goal is for every former player from every era to feel welcome.

“I don’t care who your coach was,” Alberts said.

» Nebraska continues to engage in conversations with potential media partners after its potential 12-year deal with JMI Sports fell through last month. NU may stay in-house, but a move doesn’t necessarily have to come by July 1 even as that marks the beginning of a new fiscal year.

“Every piece of revenue we can get at and every expense we can eliminate that’s unnecessary is going to be critically important for us as we move forward in this new world of reallocation of resources from the institution that go directly to the player,” Alberts said. “Of course we support that, but those are the new realities that all of us are facing.”

