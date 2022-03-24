Trev Alberts talks NCAA investigation, alcohol sales and more

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s athletic department is working toward a “negotiated resolution” with the NCAA, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Thursday night, on a case involving potential violations with the football program.

The case stems from Nebraska’s alleged improper use of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge during the 2020 football season. Action Network reported details in mid-August. Alberts then confirmed NU’s willingness to cooperate with the NCAA on the matter.

Without disclosing details, he suggested on his monthly radio show Thursday night the situation was close to resolution.

“We made a lot of progress there,” Alberts said. “I can’t talk much about it, but we’re working on a negotiated resolution, and I think we’re getting close to the finish line. Proud of our team. Proud of Coach (Scott) Frost, proud of the collaboration with the NCAA.”

More notes from Alberts’ chat on “Sports Nightly:”

» NU and Pinnacle Bank Arena made a $350,000 in revenue for alcohol sales during the Big Ten wrestling tournament, the first NU-involved event in PBA that included alcohol.

“That’s a gross number, not the net,” Alberts said, noting it took additional personnel to sell the beer. Similar personnel would be needed at Memorial Stadium.

» Alberts has previously noted his concern on the variety — and inconsistency in look — of Nebraska’s uniforms. He pushed again on Thursday night for a “centralized approach” that will create more brand consistency across all Husker sports. The “occasional” alternate uniform, Alberts said, is fine. Players like it, as does apparel provider Adidas.

“I think we need to have consistent home and away uniforms that are clean, consistent, represent Nebraska,” Alberts said. “It’s important.”

» The Huskers’ new FieldTurf inside Memorial Stadium will be a single shade of green instead of the two-tone green field the Huskers have used in recent years. The two tones were designed to replicate NU’s old grass field from the 1960s.

“I just want to get back to being a little boring,” Alberts said. “It’s a green field. But the rest is in large part the same.”

» The WiFi in Memorial Stadium, installed in 2014, is now outdated, and will be part of NU’s “communicable vision” Alberts and his staff presents as part of its overhaul of the entire stadium.

» Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg made adjustments during the last several weeks of the season, Alberts said, in “accountability” that paid off in three road wins just before the Big Ten tournament. Since then, Hoiberg has shed two coaches — lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih and special assistant to the head coach Doc Sadler — and seen four players leave via transfer portal or the NBA Draft.

