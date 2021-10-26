Trev Alberts talks Scott Frost, Nebraska's sellout streak and Big Ten officials

LINCOLN — Nebraska football should be able to extend its sellout streak through the 2021 football season, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Tuesday night on his monthly radio show.
The Huskers have sold out Saturday’s Purdue game. After that, NU hosts Ohio State on Nov. 6 and Iowa on Black Friday, Nov. 26.
“I can’t thank our fans enough,” said Alberts, who started the Red Carpet Experience at the start of the season as a way to maintain the streak by providing booster-purchased tickets to underserved youth. “We haven’t always done our part for the last several years. There’s certain aspects of the Husker fan experience in particular areas that aren’t up to snuff, either, that we’re working through. (The fan base) is what separates Nebraska athletics from every other athletic department in the country.
The A.D. said he expected Nebraska football, coming off a bye week, to play well against Purdue. Alberts attended practices Tuesday — a padded workout that pitted the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense — and came away impressed with the amount of effort put into it.
“I’d be very, very surprised if our team doesn’t come out focused and play very well against Purdue,” Alberts said.
Alberts won’t be at Saturday’s game because his son, Chase, is getting married just outside of Omaha. They scheduled their wedding before Alberts took the Husker A.D. job.
“I had a nice chat with my wife and she informed me I’d be at the wedding,” Alberts joked.
» Toward the end of Alberts’ hour, a fan called in and asked Alberts to support coach Scott Frost returning for the 2022 season.
“Making bold, broad statements in the middle of the football season, to me, is counterproductive,” said Alberts, who said he’s “extraordinarily proud” of Frost and called schools that fire coaches “two games in” a kind of “crazy la-la land.”
» While Alberts doesn’t like to fixate on officiating — by the end of the season, he said, good and bad calls kind of even out — but he wondered aloud Tuesday night if the noise and energy of Nebraska’s game with Michigan was simply too much for the Big Ten crew that worked the game.
“I’m not sure if that game was a little big for that crew,” Alberts said. “The amount of noise, the energy, it appeared to me, that perhaps, that environment could have been a little big for that crew.”
Officiating in the Big Ten is “pretty good,” Alberts said, but it could be better, with more experienced referees.
“Do we have enough folks in the hopper that are growing, who are ready to officiate a game with that kind of hostility, where Jim Harbaugh has walked out onto the field,” Alberts said. “At points you felt like part of it got away from them, and you set a precedent for the rest of the game, how it’s going to be handled.”
» Alberts said he was impressed with the finish of the Nebraska soccer team, which won its final three games of the season and just missed the Big Ten tournament. Coach John Walker did a good job, Alberts said, of leading a young team that has an upward trajectory into the future.
» Nebraska’s volleyball venue is the nation’s best, Alberts said, and he chooses to sit on the floor — on announcers row — to take the speed and athleticism of the sport.
» NU’s football facility, set to open in 2023, is on time and on budget, and, based on current fundraising, Alberts expects the entire facility will be completed on time.
“There’s a lot of inflation around construction, we don’t want to take this back out for bid,” Alberts said related to finishing the project all at once. “We may not like the numbers we receive.” If NU has to do the work in phases, it’d have to get a new bid for the second phase.
» Twenty-nine percent of fans don’t pay a seat donation price, Alberts said, which is one of the issues Nebraska must work through as it thinks through Memorial Stadium renovations. Another issue, Alberts said, is the size of the stadium and how many different levels there are to the stadium.
“We cannot take Husker Nation for granted,” Alberts said.
