Trev Alberts talks Scott Frost, Nebraska's sellout streak and Big Ten officials

“I had a nice chat with my wife and she informed me I’d be at the wedding,” Alberts joked.

» Toward the end of Alberts’ hour, a fan called in and asked Alberts to support coach Scott Frost returning for the 2022 season.

“Making bold, broad statements in the middle of the football season, to me, is counterproductive,” said Alberts, who said he’s “extraordinarily proud” of Frost and called schools that fire coaches “two games in” a kind of “crazy la-la land.”

» While Alberts doesn’t like to fixate on officiating — by the end of the season, he said, good and bad calls kind of even out — but he wondered aloud Tuesday night if the noise and energy of Nebraska’s game with Michigan was simply too much for the Big Ten crew that worked the game.

“I’m not sure if that game was a little big for that crew,” Alberts said. “The amount of noise, the energy, it appeared to me, that perhaps, that environment could have been a little big for that crew.”

Officiating in the Big Ten is “pretty good,” Alberts said, but it could be better, with more experienced referees.