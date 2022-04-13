Trey Palmer is setting the tone for Nebraska's wide receivers

LINCOLN — Trey Palmer knows something you don’t. His smile gives it away when he’s asked about receivers coach Mickey Joseph’s influence on the position group.

“Oh, you’re gonna see April 9,” Palmer said last week. “You’re gonna see what we’ve been cookin’ up in practices and the meeting room.”

What’s cooking is a new culture led by Joseph, the former Husker quarterback who recruited Palmer to LSU then Nebraska. Joseph’s coaching style strips confidence to the studs with the promise that, if players follow his lead, they’ll leave his room as ready-made pros.

Palmer saw the proof at LSU, where he joined Joseph’s receivers room as a five-star prospect and an all-state athlete in three sports at Kentwood High School in Louisiana. Palmer arrived in Baton Rouge with the confidence that came with such accolades, but he quickly learned they meant nothing.

Future NFL prospects Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall were just as talented and more polished. Joseph said every practice felt like an NFL camp. Palmer’s early mistakes stood out.

“(The confidence) does take a hit,” Joseph said. “But I also let him know that I’m never gonna give up on him.”

Joseph is giving the same pep talks at Nebraska, where good is no longer good enough. The Huskers are still adjusting to Joseph’s rigid manner — “I don’t budge,” Joseph said — but Palmer’s presence helps.

Palmer understands Joseph’s standard. He knows how it feels when Joseph benches or yells at a teammate. And he watched players like Jefferson and Chase become stars while following Joseph’s methods.

Palmer followed Joseph to Nebraska with the same goals in mind. Joseph called the move a business decision, and Palmer has treated it as such throughout spring practice.

Joseph says Palmer’s only friends are his teammates. Alante Brown said earlier this spring that if practice turns chippy, “(Palmer) is always right there, no matter what.” And Palmer says he forces teammates to raise their games in practice.

“I show what I can do, and everybody around me is just sped up after my performance,” Palmer said.

He also dances between reps and yells to motivate players — “the rah-rah stuff,” Joseph said. Palmer describes himself as a silent leader, but that changes when he steps on the field.

“It snaps,” Joseph said. “He’s a different guy.”

Palmer can’t wait to show Husker fans what Joseph means. Entering Saturday’s spring game, the chemistry between quarterbacks and receivers was “in a very good place,” Palmer said. He described offensive coordinator Mark Whipple as “great,” and “nice with it.” Nice enough to inspire a cat-calling whistle from Palmer when asked about Whipple’s schemes.

“You can tell he’s been in this for a long time,” Palmer said. “He’s got an answer for everything, quick, in a hurry. He don’t hesitate; he calls shots quick.”

Palmer called his shot last week when discussing what Husker fans could expect from him during the spring game. “It ain’t no show,” Palmer said, “it’s a clinic.”

The clinic didn’t last long. Palmer played sparingly on Saturday and finished with two catches for 11 yards. But his Kentwood confidence remains. Joseph’s practices may have sapped it once, but the coach always promised to rebuild that belief.

Now Joseph points to Palmer as proof that his process works. Palmer sets the tone among NU receivers like Chase and Jefferson used to do for him.

“The guys he sat in the room with are playing in the league,” Joseph said. “He feels like, ‘Oh, I belong.’”

Husker fans don’t know what Joseph means yet, but they will soon.

Just wait till the fall. You’ll see.

