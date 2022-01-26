Trey Palmer dropped the ball.

This wasn’t how the redemption moment was supposed to start for the LSU receiver on a cool October night under the lights of Tiger Stadium in 2020. He had just jogged onto the field after declaring to everyone on his sideline who would listen what he was about to do.

“I don’t care where the ball is at!” Palmer yelled. “I’m returning it.”

The former Louisiana high school state sprinting champion put his feet on the front edge of the end zone and took off as the football came spinning out of the dark sky at the 6-yard line. But Palmer couldn’t corral it. The ball hit the first “3” on Palmer’s No. 33 jersey and bounced twice on the turf as the receiver circled back to collect it.

“Picks it up, now he’s got no momentum,” the ESPN commentator said during the live broadcast.

Didn’t matter. The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder turned on the jets, blowing past five South Carolina defenders down the sideline before he reached the 35-yard line.

“Still finds a crease! Trey Palmer gets loose! Turns the corner, gets to midfield. Can any Gamecock have an angle to bring him down before the end zone?"

Fast forward more than a year later and Palmer is still running toward glory. Among Nebraska’s nine midyear transfer portal additions, perhaps only quarterback Casey Thompson (Texas) and punter Brian Buschini (Montana) will have a more obvious impact on the Huskers’ fortunes in 2022. And none of them has the lengthy track record of producing in a power league like Palmer.

Thing is, the former five-star recruit knows he has a higher ceiling than his numbers suggest after 41 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns during his 28-game career. He will work to prove it at Nebraska, a place he committed to three weeks ago before he ever saw the campus in person.

“I just want to start somewhere fresh and new and have new beginnings,” Palmer said. “I’m going to shock the world. That’s the crazy part is nobody really knows what I can do yet. I’m dangerous when I have a ball in my hand.”

MAKING IT WORK

There was a reason Palmer picked that specific kickoff to call his shot in 2020. And his name was Mickey Joseph.

Joseph will be Palmer’s position coach at Nebraska now like he was at LSU. The two have known each other since the player was a 15-year-old freshman growing up in Kentwood, a rural Louisiana town of about 2,000 people.

On that night, Palmer had made a mental mistake on a play in the first half. Joseph wasn’t about to let it go unnoticed.

“I was into him, I was ripping him,” Joseph said. “He gets on the bike on the sideline, he looks and me and says, ‘You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to run this kickoff back.’ I said, ‘Why don’t you do that?’”

That exchange was earned through years of relational investment. Palmer — a consensus top-140 national player in the 2019 class — committed to Joseph and LSU in August 2018 over finalists Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Arizona State. Joseph often attended his sporting events, once famously giving a Georgia recruiter and personal friend the wrong address to the baseball park where Palmer was playing. That coach showed up 45 minutes late.

“I wasn’t going to let him get Trey,” Joseph said.

Palmer didn’t waver in his loyalty to Joseph, either, even as other schools continued to check in with him. The teenager’s mother, Raymonda Callahan, handled most of the recruiting process, setting up the visits and asking the questions. Raising four sons on her own, she needed to be sure her oldest was in good hands.

“He became more than a coach to Trey,” Callahan said of Joseph. “He’s like a father to Trey. Anything Trey needs, he’s there. My son trusts Coach Mickey.”

Palmer figures no one other than Callahan has cared as much about him on and off the field as Joseph, whose “real-life advice” and “truth” cut through the malaise of complacent moments. There was no getting away with a few practice reps off. Same with a skipped class or poor grade.

When Nebraska officially hired Joseph on Dec. 3, Palmer’s response was like the reactionary instinct of catching a ball. He was coming, too.

But the decision wasn’t as simple as just football. Palmer has two sons who still live in Louisiana. Moving to the Midwest will affect more than just him.

“I’m going to make it work,” he said.

Joseph will be there to mentor him along the way. That may mean accountability — Callahan will be keeping the coach updated on the kids, and Joseph regularly asks Palmer about them, too. It will certainly mean support, with the Joseph family helping watch the boys when they come and visit in Nebraska and helping Palmer get back south when possible. It will mean guidance and leadership for a new father who didn’t have that full-time role model growing up.

The coach recalled one day late last season when Palmer was frustrated and tired from a night of little sleep. He needed some truth.

“I looked at him and said, ‘You know what? You can’t get in the daddy portal. You can’t run from this,’” Joseph said. “And he wasn’t running. He just was stuck. It’s a hell of a tough deal for him. He’s here to get his professional career going so he can financially take care of those kids. ... He’s a proud father. You just have to make sure he does the right thing.”

'HE'S YOUR ANSWER'

Palmer has given up trying to describe his speed. The best he can do is a series of clichés. He gets open. He’s a playmaker. He does what he does.

He could quantify it on the track in high school, like when he won state titles in the 100-meter dash (10.42 seconds) and 200 meters (21.11). Since then it flashes mostly through a series of anecdotes and highlights.

Last Sept. 11 he lined up inside left against McNeese State in the red zone and essentially sprinted straight downfield. He blew past a linebacker and was open for a 19-yard touchdown before the safety could rotate over.

Palmer in late November took a second-and-9 screen pass to the house against Texas A&M on a play that a slower player might have managed a few yards on. A quick burst made two defenders miss, and he outraced a third down the sideline for a 61-yard score.

He returned a punt for a touchdown as a freshman in 2019. He nearly did the same on a kickoff against Auburn in 2020, falling short only when the kicker clipped him as he cut across the field.

Such game-breakers have been scarce at Nebraska in recent years. A few could catch a short pass and take care of the rest — like Zavier Betts and Maurice Washington — but not many. Palmer returned 18 punts for 115 yards by himself last season, with his average return of 6.5 yards ranking 38th nationally. The Huskers as a team produced just 27 total yards on 10 punt returns, with their kickoff returns also among college football’s most inept.

“I’ll be a big part of the solution,” Palmer said.

“He’s your answer,” Joseph said. “Now we just gotta make sure that he don’t bring it out 10 yards of the end zone. But he’s your answer. He’ll run 'em back.”

Joseph lets out a loud “woo-OOO” recalling the “gas” Palmer shows on his big runs. He is a big year away from being an NFL draft pick, Joseph said, and the fact that he’ll be 21 years old next season and in Nebraska for “business” gives him a much different outlook from the one he had as a freshman away from home for the first time.

Everything feels possible, just like it did on that kickoff return back in 2020. The answer to the question — can any Gamecock have an angle to bring him down? — was actually yes. But Palmer outran all of them anyway to complete the first kickoff return for a score inside Tiger Stadium since 1981.

Palmer laughs that people often mistake his calm nature for nonchalance. His favorite play in college wouldn’t have happened if he had panicked after the muffed start. God didn’t bring him this far to let him fail, his mother often tells him, and he believes that.

The wideout is already grinding in his new home, wearing two coats on cold Lincoln days and catching balls from Thompson. He didn’t come to Nebraska because he thinks things will be easy. He came because he knows it will be worth it.

“I like difficulty,” Palmer said. “I like to make stuff look harder than it is. I just want to put on for my mom and see my sons. I know nobody can mess with me, so I just go out there and perform.”​

