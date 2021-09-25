Tributes paid to Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Nebraska-Michigan State kickoff

“I thought I was doing okay until I got here,” Foltz said.

Tight quarters

Spartan Stadium doesn’t put much distance between their benches and the first row of stands, making it one of the most intimate settings in the Big Ten between fans and players.

There is no room on either sideline to set up one of the enclosures used at other venues like Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium in which team trainers or physicians can take an injured player for a private examination.

Even with the extension of the space allowed for players and coaches to gather now stretches from the 20-yard lines, instead of the 25-yard lines, there isn’t room for all the equipment.

Several bags of gear, including footballs used during warmups, had to be kept outside of that 60-yard area because there was no room to store them behind the benches.

Keeping warm

The most popular spots on both sidelines were the heated benches.

As temperatures steadily fell into the low-50s following the kickoff reading of 60, those toasty locales were quickly occupied for strategy sessions with coaches when the offensive or defensive units came off the field.