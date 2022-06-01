Trio of priority in-state 2023 prospects begin busy June with Nebraska official visits

Among a major contingent of Nebraska official visitors this weekend will be a trio of uncommitted in-state prospects who have already seen just about everything.

Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman, Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan and Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson are no strangers to the Huskers. The 2023 recruits have been to spring games, fall games and practices. They grew up in Big Red families. The lanyards they will wear on campus as guests won’t be necessary for any NU staffers to recognize them.

“The recruiting process gets a little old at times,” Noonan said. “But officials are fun, so it will be a fun time for sure.”

The weekend – which coincides with the first Friday Night Lights camp of the summer – will include a trip to coach Scott Frost’s lake house and the full red-carpet treatment for prospects and their families. Unlike during unofficial visits at other times of year, coaches and recruits won’t be splitting their focus between current football seasons and future ones.

For the still-deciding local talent, the 48 hours will represent perhaps the last best audience for Nebraska before they consider other suitors. Coleman – with 20-plus offers including USC a couple weeks ago – also has upcoming June officials to Oklahoma and Michigan. Knutson will be at Iowa State later in the month. Noonan is at the start of a loaded June with all-expenses-paid trips ahead to Minnesota, Stanford and Iowa.

The Huskers get the first official crack at all of them.

“I’m looking forward to more fun stuff,” Knutson said. “Getting to know the team better and getting more personal experience with the players and coaches.”

Each recruit has identified fit and feel as top priorities, with relaxed in-person interactions the best way to gauge them. Coleman, who isn’t doing interviews right now, is the most undefined prospect – different schools see him as a tight end, receiver or edge rusher. Nebraska is content to get the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder in the mix before making a final position evaluation. The standout showed out at state track last month, medaling in the 100- and 200-meter dash with respective times of 10.46 and 21.31 seconds.

Noonan, meanwhile, is an NU legacy player who isn’t beholden to the Huskers despite growing up around the program. Academics are a key component for him, he said, as he works to begin an eventual career in physical therapy. The best advice he’s received is to find a place that would feel like home if football fell through.

“I feel like the schools I’m going to all fit that criteria,” Noonan said. “I just need to pick between which ones I feel more at home at.”

Some in-state camaraderie could make a difference too. Noonan is good friends with Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, a 2023 Husker commit who is also taking his official visit to Lincoln this weekend. Knutson had previously considered transferring to Creighton Prep and playing with another NU pledge and friend in O-lineman Sam Sledge.

“There’s just something right about places that kind of click,” Knutson said. “I feel like that’s what it’s going to be like with the schools that I choose.”

Pierce tight end and Husker commit Benjamin Brahmer has an official visit to Lincoln set to begin June 10 while Sledge is scheduled to take his a week later. Meanwhile, Fremont Bergan athlete Kade McIntyre – who landed an NU offer last week – was on campus Wednesday. His recruitment blew up in May, leading to June officials to Oklahoma, Iowa, Minnesota and Kansas State.

Nine in-state 2023 prospects in all hold Power Five offers. Lincoln High three-star receiver Beni Ngoyi received a Nebraska tender in April – he has an official set for Washington this weekend followed by Iowa State. Gretna quarterback Zane Flores is the only one not to get a Husker offer and committed to Oklahoma State two months ago.

The local guys still considering the hometown team don’t expect many surprises this weekend. A reinforcement of what they already know would be even more valuable.

“On game days the streets are filled with red and that’s usually when I’ve been down there,” Knutson said. “Right now the streets are still filled with red – just not as full. Just being around the players and coaches will be good.”​

