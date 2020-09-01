Trump speaks with Big Ten commissioner; 'Nothing to that rumor' of Oct. 10 restart, says Bill Moos

The implication of the ad is that Trump's management of the coronavirus pandemic has forced sports teams off the field, kids out of classrooms and worshipers out of churches.

But, in many parts of the nation, all of these things are still open. In Pennsylvania, for example, Pittsburgh's college and NFL teams, Temple, the Philadelphia Eagles and high school programs are all playing. In Ohio, the story is similar.

John Hibbing, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor, said the stadiums featured in the Biden ad are in key battleground states for the upcoming political election.

"Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are the states that surprised people and put Trump over the top and gave him the White House, allowed him to win the Electoral College (in 2016)," Hibbing said. "And the same would be true in 2020. Those are three of the 10 or 12 really crucial swing states in the country."

After the Biden ad, Trump said in a tweet he wants Big Ten football back, and that Democrats do not "for political reasons."

Hibbing said he's "a little bit doubtful" that Trump's involvement in the Big Ten decision-making process would have an impact on the election, but offered "one proviso."