Trump suggests progress toward a Big Ten football season 'looking really good,' except for 3 states

LINCOLN — For the second time in a week, President Donald Trump has addressed the status of Big Ten football, vaguely suggesting the progress toward a season is “looking really good” with the exception of schools in Michigan, Illinois and Maryland.
“Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “They will play without them?”
Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020
There are five schools in those states: Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Northwestern and Maryland. In theory, the nine other schools could vote to play, crossing the 60% threshold needed to pass substantive legislation, and proceed with a season, forcing the remaining five to decide what they might do. The original decision to postpone the season, according to the Big Ten, was an 11-3 vote, but the league would not have allowed teams like Nebraska or Ohio State to craft their own schedules while remaining in the league.
As of Sunday afternoon, there is no credible sourcing or public comment that such a gubernatorial split exists within the Big Ten — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an order to allow high school football, for example, while the state of Minnesota is still prohibiting it — or that the league presidents and chancellors are in anything other than a fact-receiving phase from medical officials to determine when Big Ten football can return.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Tuesday night on “Big Red Wrap-Up” that Thanksgiving week was the “earliest” the league was considered a return to play, but coach Scott Frost, in an interview with the World-Herald, mentioned October as an option, as well. Frost said he could have his team ready to play within three weeks for a season.
On Saturday at a parent protest in Ann Arbor, Michigan, coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned the October date to reporters, as well. Oct. 10 is roughly the latest date teams could start and still be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
The crux of the matter: Can Big Ten presidents and chancellors — who have sole power to make the decision — be convinced that medical uncertainties surrounding myocarditis and contact tracing have been sufficiently answered by developments in rapid, on-site testing to reverse their Aug. 11 decision?
A further question involves the positive cases and positivity rate on Big Ten campuses. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4, for example, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 175 cases. The University of Iowa has reported 1,395 cases this semester and 253 cases since Sept. 2.