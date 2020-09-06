Trump suggests progress toward a Big Ten football season 'looking really good,' except for 3 states

LINCOLN — For the second time in a week, President Donald Trump has addressed the status of Big Ten football, vaguely suggesting the progress toward a season is “looking really good” with the exception of schools in Michigan, Illinois and Maryland.

“Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “They will play without them?”

There are five schools in those states: Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Northwestern and Maryland. In theory, the nine other schools could vote to play, crossing the 60% threshold needed to pass substantive legislation, and proceed with a season, forcing the remaining five to decide what they might do. The original decision to postpone the season, according to the Big Ten, was an 11-3 vote, but the league would not have allowed teams like Nebraska or Ohio State to craft their own schedules while remaining in the league.