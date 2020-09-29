 Skip to main content
Trump takes credit for return of Big Ten football in first presidential debate
FOOTBALL

The return of Big Ten football made the first presidential debate Tuesday night when President Donald Trump claimed, during a discussion about reopening restaurants in New York City, that he was responsible for bringing back Big Ten football for the fall.

“I’m the one who brought back football,” Trump said. “By the way, I brought back Big Ten football. It was me, and I was very happy to do it. The people of Ohio are very proud of me.”

Through the cross-talk between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump mentioned the Biden ad that ran in late August accusing Trump of leaving America “on the sidelines.” On Sept. 1, Trump then had a call with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

By Sept. 16, the Big Ten voted to return for a nine-game schedule due to advances in antigen testing, which will be administered daily starting this week.

“For me, it wasn’t about political pressure, money, lawsuits, or what everyone else was doing,” said Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, on Sept. 16. “It was the unanimous opinion of our medical experts that evolved over the course of weeks.”

