Trump takes credit for return of Big Ten football in first presidential debate

The return of Big Ten football made the first presidential debate Tuesday night when President Donald Trump claimed, during a discussion about reopening restaurants in New York City, that he was responsible for bringing back Big Ten football for the fall.
“I’m the one who brought back football,” Trump said. “By the way, I brought back Big Ten football. It was me, and I was very happy to do it. The people of Ohio are very proud of me.”
Through the cross-talk between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump mentioned the Biden ad that ran in late August accusing Trump of leaving America “on the sidelines.” On Sept. 1, Trump then had a call with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.
By Sept. 16, the Big Ten voted to return for a nine-game schedule due to advances in antigen testing, which will be administered daily starting this week.
“For me, it wasn’t about political pressure, money, lawsuits, or what everyone else was doing,” said Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, on Sept. 16. “It was the unanimous opinion of our medical experts that evolved over the course of weeks.”
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
Mark Policky, of Seward, tailgates alone with his brother-in-law Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, (not pictured) outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
The parking to the east of Memorial Stadium has no tailgaters in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Husker Legacy statue on the east side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Bob Devaney statue outside Memorial Stadium wears a face mask in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The scoreboard at Melichar service center in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A man walks down a flight of stairs in the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Tenth Street pedestrian bridge outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Osborne Berringer statue on the north side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Mark Policky, of Seward, tailgates alone with his brother-in-law Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, (not pictured) outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
The parking to the east of Memorial Stadium has no tailgaters in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Husker Legacy statue on the east side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Bob Devaney statue outside Memorial Stadium wears a face mask in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A padlocked gate at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The scoreboard at Melichar service center in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A pedestrian walks in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A man rides a bicycle in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A sign in a downtown business' window in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A man walks down a flight of stairs in the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Barry's Bar and Grill rooftop in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Railyard in Lincoln's Haymarket on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A pedal pub tour of the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A classic car drives through the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Pedal pub tours of the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Tenth Street pedestrian bridge outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Osborne Berringer statue on the north side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.