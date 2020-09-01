Trump touts 'very productive' chat with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on playing fall football

President Trump is now involved in an effort to get Big Ten football back in the fall.
The president, who scolded the Big Ten on Twitter over the weekend for not playing this fall, said Tuesday morning in another Twitter post that he'd had a "productive conversation" with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the prospects of playing football this fall.
"Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country," Trump tweeted. "On the one yard line!"
Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020
An Ohio State football site, Lettermen Row, reported Tuesday that the call between Trump and Warren centered on getting rapid tests from the massive stockpile the government purchased from Abbott, which has emergency approval from the FDA to produce 15-minute saliva-based COVID-19 tests that do not require a lab to determine positivity.
Warren doesn't ultimately control whether the league plays this fall. The Big Ten presidents and chancellors do, and 11 of them voted to postpone the season until at least January 2021. On Aug. 19, Warren wrote in a letter that the decision would not be revisited.
But a plan has emerged inside the Big Ten scheduling committee — chaired by Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez — to potentially play football Thanksgiving weekend. Trump appears to be pushing for the league to immediately play, and if the Big Ten started training camp right now, it might be on course to start Sept. 26 or Oct. 3.
Trump has inserted himself into the conversation not long after his opponent in the 2020 Presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, ran an ad suggesting Trump is to blame for football not being played in some areas.
The ad features empty Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State stadiums — all three are in what political pundits consider swing states — and ends with the tagline: "Trump put America on the sidelines. Let's get back in the game."
Donald Trump put our nation on the sidelines. Let’s get back in the game. pic.twitter.com/e8VsW5IsNi— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020
The implication of the ad is that Trump's management of the coronavirus pandemic has forced sports teams off the field, kids out of classrooms and worshipers out of churches.
But, in many parts of the nation, all three of these things are still open. In Pennsylvania, for example, Pittsburgh's college and NFL teams, Temple, the Philadelphia Eagles and high school programs are all playing. In Ohio, the story is similar.
After the Biden ad, Trump said in a tweet he wants Big Ten football back, and that Democrats do not "for political reasons."
No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back - NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!