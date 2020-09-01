Trump touts 'very productive' chat with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on playing fall football

But a plan has emerged inside the Big Ten scheduling committee — chaired by Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez — to potentially play football Thanksgiving weekend. Trump appears to be pushing for the league to immediately play, and if the Big Ten started training camp right now, it might be on course to start Sept. 26 or Oct. 3.

Trump has inserted himself into the conversation not long after his opponent in the 2020 Presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, ran an ad suggesting Trump is to blame for football not being played in some areas.

The ad features empty Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State stadiums — all three are in what political pundits consider swing states — and ends with the tagline: "Trump put America on the sidelines. Let's get back in the game."

The implication of the ad is that Trump's management of the coronavirus pandemic has forced sports teams off the field, kids out of classrooms and worshipers out of churches.

But, in many parts of the nation, all three of these things are still open. In Pennsylvania, for example, Pittsburgh's college and NFL teams, Temple, the Philadelphia Eagles and high school programs are all playing. In Ohio, the story is similar.