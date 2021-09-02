 Skip to main content
Tuioti touts Deontre Thomas' play against Illinois, Nash Hutmacher's growth
FOOTBALL

Tuioti touts Deontre Thomas' play against Illinois, Nash Hutmacher's growth

Sam keeps it simple and optimistic for his three keys for the Huskers against an FCS opponent.

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive tackles Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas graded out the best among the Huskers’ defensive linemen in a 30-22 loss to Illinois, position coach Tony Tuioti said Thursday night on the Husker Sports Network.

Thomas, who missed most of the 2020 season with various injuries, finished with three tackles and a half-sack.

“I wasn’t really surprised in what he was able to do because I saw it in practice,” Tuioti said, comparing Thomas’ performance to the 2020 play of Casey Rogers, who missed the first game with an injury. Tuioti said Rogers will return when he’s healthy as will Yutan walk-on Colton Feist, who missed the back half of training camp with a lower-body injury.

“He only knows one speed — and that’s 100%,” Tuioti said.

Freshman defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher has come a long way, Tuioti said, from his early practices on campus, when his “heavy feet” snapped one of NU’s hurdle ladders.

“He’s dramatically changed now. He’s quick. He plays with great pad level, super strong, and his football IQ has gone up and up,” Tuioti said. “I can’t wait for him to go out and play. He will be on the field this Saturday. I have a plan for him ... he’s still a baby.”

More notes from Tuioti:

» On a hot day, NU’s defensive linemen held up well, Tuioti said, and did not wear down against the Illini. He said that the Huskers start hydrating on Thursday to prepare for the game and the linemen have bought into the “lifestyle.”

» Ty Robinson had his head shaved by former Blackshirt Jason Peter, Tuioti intimated. Robinson has progressed as a player, Tuioti said, but has a tendency to “hold onto plays” and let one mistake linger.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

