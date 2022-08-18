Turner Corcoran talks move to left guard, preparing for Ireland and more

LINCOLN — Turner Corcoran figures there are two things he knows for sure as fall camp fades into game week.

One, the Nebraska offensive lineman said Thursday, is he likes his new position at left guard. The other is he’s ready to get overseas and get this season rolling.

Fall camp has been a “grind,” the 6-foot-6, 300-pound sophomore said. It’s really been his first — the 2020 pandemic year began in October after a rushed ramp-up and he was recovering from an injury last August. Ireland and all its logistical complications have been on NU’s radar since the original iteration set to open the 2021 campaign was announced in October 2019.

“It’s a big thing because not everybody gets to do that,” Corcoran said of the trip to a country six time zones ahead. “But the team that prepares for it professionally is going to be the one that comes out on top.”

The offensive line will arrive with much to prove with a left-to-right projected starting group of Teddy Prochazka, Corcoran, Trent Hixson, Broc Bando and Bryce Benhart. Hixson and Bando are sixth-year players assuming larger roles while Prochazka is coming off an ACL injury last year. What everyone lacks in offseason reps together, he said, they will make up for with how tight they’ve become during their daily routine.

Corcoran — who missed a few practices this month with injury — is making the biggest position move of the group. He started nine games at left tackle and two at right tackle a season ago. Now he’ll be on the interior, where he may project better as a potential NFL player one day.

The Kansas native said the only real difference to him is the stance he lines up in.