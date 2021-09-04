Turnovers spark Huskers to win over Fordham

Stepp broke out for 101 yards on 18 totes as Nebraska’s main downhill threat. Sevion Morrison — with nine carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns — made his collegiate debut a memorable one and starter Gabe Ervin ran six times for 17 yards. Marvin Scott got into the game late for a 6-yard run to pay dirt.

Martinez was largely efficient after he and receiver Wyatt Liewer missed an open connection for a would-be touchdown to start the game. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and a score while carrying for 33 more on eight carries, including a pair of first-half 4-yard touchdown runs.

The Huskers overcame a few mistakes along the way. Cam Taylor-Britt gave away a possession on a punt return when the ball bounced off his helmet and went over to Fordham. The Rams’ lone touchdown came in the second quarter when Fotis Kokosioulis caught a short pass and weaved through defenders for a 31-yard score.

But the overall effort was more than enough. The defense held DeMorat to 18-of-30 passing for 163 yards while picking off the quarterback three times. On offense, eight receivers caught balls including the first career NU touchdown for tight end Chancellor Brewington — a transfer from Northern Arizona — on a 2-yard catch in the flat in the third quarter.