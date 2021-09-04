 Skip to main content
Turnovers spark Huskers to win over Fordham
FOOTBALL

Turnovers spark Huskers to win over Fordham

Nebraska got back in the win column with a trouncing of Fordham.

LINCOLN — A tight opening quarter and a half eventually loosened into a comfortable final margin for Nebraska as it cruised to a 52-7 win over Fordham.

The home opener — complete with fans for the first time in nearly two years with an announced crowd of 85,938 — began with a little grumbling Saturday. The Huskers’ first possession featured a fumbled exchange and a punt. Their FCS opponent, meanwhile, didn’t appear overmatched initially while twice reaching NU territory.

But holding a 10-7 lead and Fordham driving in the second quarter, the Huskers flexed. Marquel Dismuke blocked a field goal and the defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way. NU’s attack shook off its early malaise with five straight touchdowns as reserves took over midway into the third quarter.

A few defensive plays got Nebraska (1-1) going. JoJo Domann’s tip-drill interception of Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat set up the Huskers’ first touchdown, while Dismuke’s block sparked NU’s second successful drive of the half, an eight-play, 69-yard push that featured running back Markese Stepp. Deontai Williams also picked off a pair of passes.

The chemistry between quarterback Adrian Martinez and receiver Samori Touré that had been an offseason talking point materialized in a big way. The Montana transfer got open downfield and in the flat while making eight catches for 133 yards. He also ran three times for 35 yards and a score while taking pitches from option looks.

Stepp broke out for 101 yards on 18 totes as Nebraska’s main downhill threat. Sevion Morrison — with nine carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns — made his collegiate debut a memorable one and starter Gabe Ervin ran six times for 17 yards. Marvin Scott got into the game late for a 6-yard run to pay dirt.

Martinez was largely efficient after he and receiver Wyatt Liewer missed an open connection for a would-be touchdown to start the game. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and a score while carrying for 33 more on eight carries, including a pair of first-half 4-yard touchdown runs.

The Huskers overcame a few mistakes along the way. Cam Taylor-Britt gave away a possession on a punt return when the ball bounced off his helmet and went over to Fordham. The Rams’ lone touchdown came in the second quarter when Fotis Kokosioulis caught a short pass and weaved through defenders for a 31-yard score.

But the overall effort was more than enough. The defense held DeMorat to 18-of-30 passing for 163 yards while picking off the quarterback three times. On offense, eight receivers caught balls including the first career NU touchdown for tight end Chancellor Brewington — a transfer from Northern Arizona — on a 2-yard catch in the flat in the third quarter.

Nebraska second-year freshman quarterback Logan Smothers saw his first collegiate game action and completed 4 of 7 passes for 50 yards while running four times for 36 more and fumbling once.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen set a Nebraska opponent game record with 30 tackles, including 13 solo stops.​

