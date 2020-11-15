Two Columbus Scotus grads had one of their best days in 1970 Huskers win over Kansas State

Blahak, the gregarious cornerback, went on to play five years in the NFL before moving back to his home state and entering the insurance business. He died of a heart attack in 2016.

Kosch, the quiet safety, studied mathematics and engineering, became an academic All-American and built a career as a fuels engineer for the Nebraska Public Power District. He’s still on the job at age 70.

He has fielded questions his entire adult life about his toughest day as a Husker, the 1971 Game of the Century win over Oklahoma.

But 50 years ago this weekend was one of his best days — a 51-13 beatdown of 20th-ranked Kansas State and Lynn Dickey.

The Huskers intercepted the future NFL quarterback seven times. Blahak got three of them, Kosch two.

“I think I had my third, but they didn’t give it to me,” Kosch said with a chuckle. “I dragged my toe on the sideline, but they called me out.”

Blahak was always hard to match. After he and Kosch led Scotus to the No. 1 ranking in football in Class C in 1967, Blahak won five gold medals in the 1968 and 1969 state track meets. Two in the long jump, two in the low hurdles and one in the 100-yard dash.