Two Husker commits remain set on Nebraska despite uncertainty with offensive coaches

LINCOLN — Two wide receiver commits in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class said this week they’re unwavering in their commitment to play for Nebraska next year despite uncertainty about who will serve as their position coach and offensive coordinator.
Boulder (Colo.) Fairview receiver Grant Page and Orlando (Fla.) Olympia pass catcher Victor Jones, both three-star prospects, said NU coach Scott Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton reached out to them shortly after Frost fired the majority of the offensive staff, including offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick, on Nov. 8.
The recruits said Frost stressed the difficulty and necessity of the decision and reaffirmed the program’s interest in them.
“They let me know whoever’s gonna be the next guy, they’re gonna let me know as soon as possible,” said Jones, who had 53 catches for 847 yards and seven touchdowns this season. “They said they’re gonna stick with me, I’m one of their top recruits for their class. I was probably one of the first ones to know. But I’m all in still.”
Jones and Page also have in-home visits set up soon. Those meetings are important to maintain relationships. It’s no small thing when a player’s primary recruiter leaves a program.
“It’s tough,” Page said. “It’s real tough, but I have a great relationship with a bunch of other coaches there on the defensive side of the ball and the head coach.”
Kansas State and Colorado reached out to Page upon hearing about Nebraska’s coaching overhaul, but his mind was already made up.
“When I committed to Nebraska it was about more than football, so I’m still 100%,” Page said.
It helps that the Huskers’ recruiting class is already a tight-knit group with regular calls and group chats across multiple platforms.
Ernest Hausmann, the Huskers’ first commit and an in-state linebacker recruit from Columbus, is a de facto leader in the class.
“They’re really smart, their heads are in the right places, and they still are bought into Nebraska and what the place has to offer,” Hausmann said of offensive commits in the 2022 class.
Jones has not heard from Frost yet about new offensive hires but heard rumors through the media about current LSU associate head coach and receivers coach Mickey Joseph, a former Nebraska quarterback, and Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator Willy Korn.
Joseph is NU’s top target for receivers coach, sources have confirmed, and he could add an assistant head coach role with Nebraska, as well.
One potential hurdle for the Huskers to climb: Whether new LSU head coach Brian Kelly would want to retain Joseph and make one of the nation’s top recruiters an offer that’d be hard to refuse.
LSU won’t formally introduce Kelly until noon Wednesday. Staff conversations may occur before and after that presser.
For now, the next wave of Huskers is excited for a fresh start and the level playing field afforded by the new staff.
“I’m just waiting on signing day and waiting on the day I get to leave and get up there,” Jones said.
World-Herald Sports Editor Sam McKewon contributed to the report.