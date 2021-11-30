Two Husker commits remain set on Nebraska despite uncertainty with offensive coaches

LINCOLN — Two wide receiver commits in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class said this week they’re unwavering in their commitment to play for Nebraska next year despite uncertainty about who will serve as their position coach and offensive coordinator.

Boulder (Colo.) Fairview receiver Grant Page and Orlando (Fla.) Olympia pass catcher Victor Jones, both three-star prospects, said NU coach Scott Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton reached out to them shortly after Frost fired the majority of the offensive staff, including offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick, on Nov. 8.

The recruits said Frost stressed the difficulty and necessity of the decision and reaffirmed the program’s interest in them.

“They let me know whoever’s gonna be the next guy, they’re gonna let me know as soon as possible,” said Jones, who had 53 catches for 847 yards and seven touchdowns this season. “They said they’re gonna stick with me, I’m one of their top recruits for their class. I was probably one of the first ones to know. But I’m all in still.”

Jones and Page also have in-home visits set up soon. Those meetings are important to maintain relationships. It’s no small thing when a player’s primary recruiter leaves a program.