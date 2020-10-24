Two Husker defensive backs ejected for targeting, will miss first half next week

Starting Nebraska defensive backs Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt will miss the first half of the Wisconsin game next week after being ejected in the second half of the Ohio State game for separate targeting penalties.

Taylor-Britt was flagged in the third quarter after colliding with OSU running back Steele Chambers on a third-down run. Taylor-Britt appeared to lead somewhat with his helmet on the collision. Taylor-Britt was playing cornerback for the Huskers. His likely replacement is sophomore Quinton Newsome.

Williams, who forced a fumble earlier in the game with a big hit on Buckeye wide receiver Chris Olave, was ejected in the fourth quarter after hitting OSU receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and dislodging a pass. Williams appeared to aim his helmet away from Smith-Njigba as he made the collision with his shoulder pad right under Smith-Njigba's chin. Three officials threw flags and Williams was ejected from the game upon the review upholding the play.

Williams' replacement at safety could be either Myles Farmer or Dicaprio Bootle, who'd move from corner and make way for another corner, such as Tamon Lynum.

