Two Husker signees end high school careers with state football title

Two Nebraska signees ended their high school careers with a state championship in thrilling fashion Tuesday.

Future Huskers Gabe Ervin (running back) and Malik Williams (defensive back) celebrated a Georgia Class 6A title as No. 2 Buford edged No. 1 Lee County 34-31 in overtime in Atlanta. Buford kicked a field goal to begin the extra session, then Lee County had a first and goal at the 4-yard line before fumbling away the ball and the game.

Ervin ran 13 times for 62 yards and added three catches for 63 more in a contest loaded with future FBS college talent. The 6-foot, 200-pound back broke a 24-yard run in the second quarter, bouncing outside and shaking a defender with a quick-step juke. He added a 48-yard catch and run early in the fourth stanza.

With Buford trailing 31-24 and under a minute left in regulation, Ervin churned out an 8-yard run, then protected his quarterback’s blind side on the next play that went for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Williams was only on the field occasionally against Lee County, which attempted 12 passes in the final. The former three-star prospect allowed a receiver to come back on a deep ball that went for a 46-yard touchdown on a third-and-21 play out of halftime. Williams wasn’t credited with any defensive statistic.