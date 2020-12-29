Two Husker signees end high school careers with state football title

Two Nebraska signees ended their high school careers with a state championship in thrilling fashion Tuesday.
Future Huskers Gabe Ervin (running back) and Malik Williams (defensive back) celebrated a Georgia Class 6A title as No. 2 Buford edged No. 1 Lee County 34-31 in overtime in Atlanta. Buford kicked a field goal to begin the extra session, then Lee County had a first and goal at the 4-yard line before fumbling away the ball and the game.
Ervin ran 13 times for 62 yards and added three catches for 63 more in a contest loaded with future FBS college talent. The 6-foot, 200-pound back broke a 24-yard run in the second quarter, bouncing outside and shaking a defender with a quick-step juke. He added a 48-yard catch and run early in the fourth stanza.
With Buford trailing 31-24 and under a minute left in regulation, Ervin churned out an 8-yard run, then protected his quarterback’s blind side on the next play that went for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Williams was only on the field occasionally against Lee County, which attempted 12 passes in the final. The former three-star prospect allowed a receiver to come back on a deep ball that went for a 46-yard touchdown on a third-and-21 play out of halftime. Williams wasn’t credited with any defensive statistic.
Ervin – considered the No. 39 running back in his class by the 247 Sports composite – capped a monster playoff performance after running 35 times for 320 yards and seven touchdowns in Buford’s first four postseason contests. He committed to Nebraska in June on the strength of zoom calls and virtual tours. The playmaker will join the Huskers next month while Williams is set to follow in the summer. Ervin will be part of a group of NU running backs that has no clear successor to senior Dedrick Mills, should he choose to not return.
The Huskers are making a habit of recruiting Buford, which appeared in a state title game for a 17th time in 21 seasons Tuesday. Five 2022 players from the school have NU offers in receiver/defensive back Isaiah Bond, DB Malik Spencer, receiver Ryland Gandy, safety Jake Pope and linebacker Aubrey Smith. Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his staff – led by tight ends coach Sean Beckton – have offered at least 16 Buford members in three years in Lincoln.
Another recent former Husker, UCF transfer and safety Tre Neal, was a Buford grad.
Buford, which moved up to Georgia’s second-largest classification this season, won a state championship for a second straight season.
