Two Huskers carted off after leg injuries on Purdue's field
1 comment
FOOTBALL

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer suffered a pregame injury and was carted off the field 35 minutes ahead of kickoff Saturday morning.

The redshirt freshman was eventually lifted onto a cart by NU medical personnel and taken off the field wearing an air cast on his right leg.

Farmer, who is a key reserve in the Husker secondary, leads the team with two interceptions this season. He has eight tackles and a forced fumble in six games.​

Once the game got under way, another Husker defensive back had to be carted off the field. Cornerback Nadab Joseph, a junior college transfer who plays mostly on special teams, suffered the leg injury covering a kickoff early in the second quarter.

Photos: Nebraska vs. Purdue

