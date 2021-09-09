Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Buffalo

WHEN BUFFALO RUNS THE BALL

Brace for bruises. Buffalo has averaged at least 41.5 carries the past three seasons, including 50.7 in 2019. Most will come out of the shotgun. The good: Kevin Marks, who carried the ball 112 times for 741 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020, returns. So does 5-foot-9 Ron Cook Jr. And while quarterback Kyle Vantrease doesn’t run often, he’s effective on naked bootlegs near the goal line. The bad: Jaret Patterson, who ran for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games (!) last season, left for the NFL. Buffalo lost three starters on the offensive line, too. The new guys looked great against Wagner, but Nebraska (3.89 yards per carry allowed) is bigger and more experienced. EDGE: NEBRASKA

WHEN BUFFALO THROWS THE BALL

Eye discipline will be key. The Bulls love throwing deep off play-action fakes, and Vantrease has no problem throwing jump balls. Jovany Ruiz (20 catches for 192 yards and one touchdown last season), who caught a 58-yard touchdown 45 seconds into last week’s win over Wagner, will be a receiver to watch. But the Bulls lost their top two wideouts from last season. Nebraska returns an experienced secondary, and freshman Quinton Newsome looks good through two weeks. EDGE: NEBRASKA

SPECIAL TEAMS