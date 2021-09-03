Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Fordham

INTANGIBLES

One Husker this week called Fordham a “trap” game but it should be more of a get-right affair as fans flock to Memorial Stadium for the first time in nearly two years. Considering NU has faced 18 straight Big Ten foes, Saturday should be a welcome relief and morale boost for backups who have long grinded behind the veil of the pandemic waiting for their chance. The stage is a grand one for the Rams, though much of the joy may be removed as the team deals with flash flooding in the New York City area from Hurricane Ida. EDGE: NEBRASKA

KEY MATCHUP

With all due respect to Fordham, this is about Nebraska against itself. Can the Huskers show — even for just one game at home against an overmatched opponent — that they are able to avoid the variety of mistakes that have plagued the Scott Frost era? This needs to be one of the few blowouts Big Red has won in the last four years. If it is, the conversation about getting better goes on. If not, the path to a bowl game looks even more treacherous.

