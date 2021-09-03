Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Fordham

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Fordham brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The pushes and rushing lanes that materialized sporadically against Illinois should be bigger and more consistent on talent alone for Nebraska against an FCS foe that has struggled to stop its own peers on the ground. NU’s offense could use the game reps as it continues to break in a young left tackle and true freshman running back Gabe Ervin, with perhaps more totes for Markese Stepp and the debut of rusher Sevion Morrison along the way. Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was an FCS All-American in 2019 who had 123 tackles (18.5) for loss in his last full season. But he can’t do it alone — the Rams have a significant size disadvantage across the line. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
It’s been a long time since the Huskers have enjoyed a big game through the air — just once in the past 28 games have they eclipsed 300 yards passing. The inability or unwillingness to throw downfield has been a key factor for why. Pass protection for quarterback Adrian Martinez has been wobbly too. Fordham, meanwhile, defended the pass well in its three-game spring. It picked off eight balls while allowing just one touchdown, relying as much on its linebackers to drop into coverage as defensive backs. Still, Huskers like Omar Manning (6-foot-4) and Samori Toure (6-3) will have a few inches on any back-end defender while others like Oliver Martin have enough speed to make a house call. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN FORDHAM RUNS THE BALL
The Rams ground game was so poor last year that it generated just 2.6 yards per rush on 98 attempts against Holy Cross, Colgate and Bucknell. Its 2019 attack (3.5 per rush) wasn’t much better, though running back Zach Davis did go for 1,057 and seven touchdowns before missing last spring with an injury. Six-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback Tim DeMorat isn’t a threat to take off either. Nebraska’s space-eating front generally held Illinois in check and has plenty of depth to gum up the middle and hold the edge when Fordham wants to throw a changeup with a run. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN FORDHAM PASSES THE BALL
These guys aren’t afraid to sling it. DeMorat spreads the ball around to an array of receivers standing six feet or shorter including last year’s leading catcher in 5-9, 180-pounder Fotis Kokosioulis (20 grabs for 278 yards). The QB has 25 scoring throws and completed attempts at a 62% rate the last two seasons — spanning 15 games — but also has 14 interceptions and has been sacked 51 times in the same window. Husker edge rushers like Pheldarius Payne could be in for a big game along with a veteran secondary anxious to show it can turn deflections into takeaways. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
Can a week of practice fix what a national television audience witnessed last weekend? Nebraska’s kicking and punting games were a mess while the return units either hurt or added nothing to the cause. Fordham senior Nick Leinenweber has a history of reliably handling all the kicking duties for his team while its own return groups were essentially nonexistent last spring. The Huskers’ depth should show here — if they can’t play a clean game in this phase against this opponent, it may not happen this year. EDGE: NEBRASKA
INTANGIBLES
One Husker this week called Fordham a “trap” game but it should be more of a get-right affair as fans flock to Memorial Stadium for the first time in nearly two years. Considering NU has faced 18 straight Big Ten foes, Saturday should be a welcome relief and morale boost for backups who have long grinded behind the veil of the pandemic waiting for their chance. The stage is a grand one for the Rams, though much of the joy may be removed as the team deals with flash flooding in the New York City area from Hurricane Ida. EDGE: NEBRASKA
KEY MATCHUP
With all due respect to Fordham, this is about Nebraska against itself. Can the Huskers show — even for just one game at home against an overmatched opponent — that they are able to avoid the variety of mistakes that have plagued the Scott Frost era? This needs to be one of the few blowouts Big Red has won in the last four years. If it is, the conversation about getting better goes on. If not, the path to a bowl game looks even more treacherous.
OUR TAKE
Put this one in the category of Bethune-Cookman 2018 and Northern Illinois and Maryland 2019 as a Nebraska runaway. The Huskers haven’t gotten a crack at many non-Power Five foes under Frost (four) and hold every physical and structural advantage possible against the Rams. Predicting NU to coast by a comfortable margin may seem bold given its chronic inconsistencies but says as much about Fordham on the other side. An easy win doesn’t change perception about anything but puts tougher conversation on hold — at least for a few hours — as the Sea of Red finally reunites. NEBRASKA 38, FORDHAM 13
