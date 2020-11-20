Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Illinois

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Illinois brings to the showdown with Nebraska.

WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL

Everything looks good for the Huskers’ rushing attack on the surface — the 4.92 yards per carry ranks 36th nationally and they’ve found a reliable rotation of six offensive linemen to lean on. But much of it feels either unsustainable or downright risky considering a 66% of NU’s ground production has come from its quarterbacks so far. Illinois is the worst run defense the Huskers have faced so far, so this would be a good week to get the running backs going, whether that’s senior Dedrick Mills or someone else. The Illini have given up an average of 331 rushing yards against Scott Frost’s offense the past two years, and the majority of its front seven now are first-year starters who were gashed by Minnesota and Rutgers the past two weeks. EDGE: NEBRASKA

WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL