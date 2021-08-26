Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Illinois

WHEN ILLINOIS RUNS THE BALL

The Illini have busted several long runs on the Huskers in the last two seasons, sometimes because the inside linebackers get pinned behind the play, and occasionally because Illinois caught the Huskers in a susceptible defense. The running backs — led by Chase Brown, who dropped 110 yards on NU in 2020 — is among the best in the Big Ten West. Illinois’ offensive line, while on the small side, moves well and gains leverage. No joke: Nebraska may get more tested against the run by Illinois than any other team in the first half of the schedule. EDGE: ILLINOIS

WHEN ILLINOIS THROWS THE BALL

If the Huskers' secondary is as good as they think it is, then NU should win this matchup by some margin. Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws a nice deep ball — and he’s more mobile than he appears — but the Illini lack dynamism at receiver, especially outside. NU’s pass rush has been decent against Illinois the last two years, notching three sacks and plenty of hurries. An Illinois player to watch: Isaiah Williams, who switched from quarterback to receiver in the offseason. Williams went to Illinois in part based on the fiction he was going to be a full-time QB, but he’s a much better fit at wideout. EDGE: NEBRASKA

SPECIAL TEAMS