Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Illinois

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Illinois brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The Huskers have run for 316, 346 and 215 yards in Scott Frost's three games against Illinois, so the numbers suggest they should continue to have plenty of success in Champaign. They’d prefer to pound one running back — Sevion Morrison, Gabe Ervin and Markese Stepp among the contenders — at the Illini’s front seven without having to rely too much on quarterback Adrian Martinez. Chances are good, however, that Martinez will hit double-digit carries and perhaps more than 75 yards. On a hot day, Nebraska will seek to wear down Illinois' front — led by linebacker Jake Hansen — and should have success doing so. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
Frost’s fourth NU team has the most balanced pass-catching corps on paper. Two good tight ends, bigger, taller receivers who can win matchups downfield, and even a couple speed-burners in Zavier Betts and Oliver Martin who can run around cornerbacks. Can Martinez hit them in stride and on time? There’s a question. Martinez enters year four with clear strengths as a passer — he’s good when he rolls right — and a need to process reads and get the ball out a little quicker. Illinois’ pass defense — with corner Tony Adams as a standout — will likely operate differently than what we saw from former coach Lovie Smith — a Tampa Cover 2 that was too hard for Luke McCaffrey to figure out. But if Martinez stands tall in the pocket and fires with confidence, Nebraska should have a good day. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN ILLINOIS RUNS THE BALL
The Illini have busted several long runs on the Huskers in the last two seasons, sometimes because the inside linebackers get pinned behind the play, and occasionally because Illinois caught the Huskers in a susceptible defense. The running backs — led by Chase Brown, who dropped 110 yards on NU in 2020 — is among the best in the Big Ten West. Illinois’ offensive line, while on the small side, moves well and gains leverage. No joke: Nebraska may get more tested against the run by Illinois than any other team in the first half of the schedule. EDGE: ILLINOIS
WHEN ILLINOIS THROWS THE BALL
If the Huskers' secondary is as good as they think it is, then NU should win this matchup by some margin. Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws a nice deep ball — and he’s more mobile than he appears — but the Illini lack dynamism at receiver, especially outside. NU’s pass rush has been decent against Illinois the last two years, notching three sacks and plenty of hurries. An Illinois player to watch: Isaiah Williams, who switched from quarterback to receiver in the offseason. Williams went to Illinois in part based on the fiction he was going to be a full-time QB, but he’s a much better fit at wideout. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
Can’t trust it yet. Believe it when we see it. Nebraska has talked repeatedly about its newfound interest and passion for special teams, and reporters saw it in brief viewing periods of practice. But NU’s kickoff and kickoff return units remain major unknowns, and the battle at punter may not necessarily end Saturday if Daniel Cerni doesn’t light it up. Illinois has the best specialist of the bunch with punter Blake Hayes, who has 91 punts inside the 20-yard line during his career. He’s a dude with a leg. EDGE: ILLINOIS
INTANGIBLES
So many of these. Nebraska needs the win more and will play with passion. Illinois has a new coach in Bret Bielema, perhaps a few new schemes and sharp new uniforms. Tickets to the game are cheap — less than $25 on secondary markets — so the crowd may not be robust for a steamy noon game. Neither team has an edge at quarterback or with overall experience. The needle perhaps tilts just a little to NU for its passion, and its likely preference to start the 2021 season on the road. Guys like playing away from home if the weather isn’t awful. And it won’t be. EDGE: NEBRASKA
KEY MATCHUP
Nebraska’s offense against its own tendency to make a mistake
Here’s the real test, right? Can NU — which probably has the superior talent, size and length — simply play a reasonably clean game against Illinois? It didn't happen in 2019 and 2020. Not only did the Huskers commit nine total turnovers in those games, it had repeated, boneheaded errors in execution with bad snaps and whiffed defensive assignments. Nebraska was lucky to escape with a win in 2019. The odds caught up with the Huskers in 2020. If NU limits itself to one turnover and five penalties, there isn’t any reason it can’t win by two touchdowns. EDGE: NEBRASKA
OUR TAKE
Year four of the Frost era gets a win to start. The Huskers have spent the offseason dialed in to correctable weaknesses and addressing self-inflicted wounds. NU’s player leadership is solid, it has a good grasp of Illinois’ personnel and should have decent fan support in Champaign. Nebraska’s run game should look sharp in high heat and feature at least two backs — perhaps three. Turnovers could derail NU’s effort at a win, and if it does, Frost and Co. could be in for a long, painful year. With the national stage all to itself, Nebraska can send a message. A win helps everything. NEBRASKA 31, ILLINOIS 20
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH