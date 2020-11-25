Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Iowa brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
Because they’re so willing to use their quarterback in almost any circumstance, the Huskers can run on just about any defense with some success, and they have thus far in 2020. Whether it’s wise to ride Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez like that is another question, but the scheme creates dilemmas for opposing defenses. Iowa happens to have one heck of a run defense, though, giving up just 2.64 yards per carry this season. No team has cleared 145 yards, thanks to stingy play from Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann and a good defensive line. Nebraska goes over 150, but not by much. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
This looks like a rough one for the Huskers. With defensive linemen Daviyon Nixon, Zach VanValkenburg and Chauncey Golston, Iowa has a nasty pass rush averaging 3.2 sacks per game, and its defense has picked off 10 passes already. Wow! Nebraska’s pass game is being rebuilt from the ground up with new receivers and uncertain quarterbacks. Iowa doesn’t give up the big throw, Nebraska doesn’t generally make one, so heavy odds on the Hawkeyes. EDGE: IOWA
WHEN IOWA RUNS THE BALL
Iowa has run for 225 yards or more just three times in the last two years. Two of those games were against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes have run for at least 225 yards in each of the last four games against NU, which seems to lack the defensive line muscle and linebacker discipline to consistently stop the Hawkeyes’ zone-based scheme. Iowa has a nice 1-2 punch at running back with Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent, two of the better backs in the Big Ten. Watch that reverse or jet sweep with Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, too. Hard to pick against the Hawkeyes here when history says they’ll do well. EDGE: IOWA
WHEN IOWA THROWS THE BALL
The Hawkeyes enjoyed three years with Nate Stanley, but he struggled more often than not against the Huskers. New Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is experiencing typical growing pains, especially with his accuracy and on third down. Although NU’s secondary took a few dings against Illinois’ talented receiving corps — and Iowa has even better pass-catchers than the Illini — Nebraska tends to have a good plan for Iowa under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who was a Hawkeye player under Kirk Ferentz. Look for NU to snag an interception or two. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nebraska has improved in the third phase, but Iowa is the gold standard on special teams, with one of the nation’s best kickers (Keith Duncan), one of the league’s best punters (Australian freshman Tory Taylor), and two of the nation’s best returners in Smith-Marsette and Charlie Jones. Hard to beat all that. Iowa is the nation’s No. 1 team in net punting, too. NU punter William Przystup has the Huskers on the rise there, and kicker Connor Culp has stabilized his position, but it’s still a journey. Nebraska doesn’t have much of a return game yet, and is trying the double-returner route on punts. EDGE: IOWA
INTANGIBLES
If Nebraska is a roller coaster — game to game, even within games — Iowa is a more even-keeled program rooted in a specific identity that works. The Hawkeyes have handled the rivalry better in recent years, especially in crunch time. They delivered game-winning drives in 2018 and 2019 to beat the Huskers with field goals at the gun. NU will be motivated to beat Iowa — there’s enough connections between Nebraska’s staff and Iowa to guarantee that — and the defense tends to play better on the road. Still, Iowa relishes the thought of winning this game. The Hawkeyes have a trophy room in their football building and want to see it full. EDGE: IOWA
KEY MATCHUP: NEBRASKA'S FRONT SEVEN VS. IOWA'S RUN GAME
If the Huskers win here, they probably win the game. Iowa has already shown that Petras can’t throw them out of a run funk, and Nebraska can cobble together enough offense in its pick-a-play attack to put a little heat on the Hawkeyes. So it comes down to whether Iowa can get downhill on NU’s defense. The Hawkeyes’ run scheme has a few wrinkles, but stopping it is more about discipline, toughness and assignment football. There’s just not ample evidence Nebraska can pull that off. EDGE: IOWA
OUR TAKE
The annual Husker-Hawkeye rivalry game has an odd feel in 2020. Yes, the game is on Black Friday, but it’s not the season finale. And just as Nebraska was on an upswing, it played arguably its worst game under Scott Frost in a 41-23 loss to Illinois. NU has so many questions, it can’t answer them all in a short week, so it has to dial in to what works and what wins. Nebraska will play better than fans think. NU always keeps a play or two back for Iowa, and it’ll find a way to create turnovers. Iowa’s a darn good team in a lot of little ways, including special teams. The Hawkeyes win there, and win this one. But we don’t see a blowout. IOWA 27, NEBRASKA 21
