Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa

INTANGIBLES

If Nebraska is a roller coaster — game to game, even within games — Iowa is a more even-keeled program rooted in a specific identity that works. The Hawkeyes have handled the rivalry better in recent years, especially in crunch time. They delivered game-winning drives in 2018 and 2019 to beat the Huskers with field goals at the gun. NU will be motivated to beat Iowa — there’s enough connections between Nebraska’s staff and Iowa to guarantee that — and the defense tends to play better on the road. Still, Iowa relishes the thought of winning this game. The Hawkeyes have a trophy room in their football building and want to see it full. EDGE: IOWA

KEY MATCHUP: NEBRASKA'S FRONT SEVEN VS. IOWA'S RUN GAME

If the Huskers win here, they probably win the game. Iowa has already shown that Petras can’t throw them out of a run funk, and Nebraska can cobble together enough offense in its pick-a-play attack to put a little heat on the Hawkeyes. So it comes down to whether Iowa can get downhill on NU’s defense. The Hawkeyes’ run scheme has a few wrinkles, but stopping it is more about discipline, toughness and assignment football. There’s just not ample evidence Nebraska can pull that off. EDGE: IOWA

OUR TAKE