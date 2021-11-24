Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa

SPECIAL TEAMS

Iowa in a blowout here. The Hawkeyes have downed 32 punts inside the 20 — Nebraska has downed 12 — and have some of the nation’s best kickoff and punt return units. NU’s ineptness in pretty much every area is well-known, and it's likely Iowa scores on special teams Friday. The Huskers have made that many mistakes, and the Hawkeyes are that good. A blocked kick is still open on the bingo card. Maybe that happens. More likely: Charlie Jones returns a kick or a punt for a lot of yards. He has 869 of them this season. EDGE: IOWA

INTANGIBLES

If Adrian Martinez — who had surgery on his shoulder Wednesday — was playing Friday, the motivation for him to deliver a big win would have been high. So too would the desire of players around him to do the same. But he’s not in the huddle, and even with senior day festivities, it’s possible NU gave its best shot at Wisconsin. The odds are long here for the Huskers, who until recently did not appreciate Iowa’s distaste for them. Iowa will still have a chance to win Big Ten West, and it has the formula to beat Nebraska. EDGE: IOWA

KEY MATCHUP

NU’s coverage units against Iowa