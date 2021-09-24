Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Michigan State

SPECIAL TEAMS

Michigan State's Connor Coghlin is 2 for 5 on field goals this season, and this category still isn’t close. Nebraska has already changed punt returners this season. William Przystup might soon take the punter job from Daniel Cerni, and Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp, who’s missed five of his past six field goals, can’t have much slack left, either. Zero disasters would be a win for the Huskers' special teams, and they haven’t proven they can accomplish that yet. EDGE: MICHIGAN STATE

INTANGIBLES

The sloppy ceiling on this matchup is pretty high. As much as Nebraska spent the week bemoaning penalties, the Spartans actually average 7.5 more penalty yards (62 compared to 54.5) per game. Playing at home will help them and hurt Nebraska, though. The Spartan fans will know that Nebraska was bothered by noise at Oklahoma, and they’ll be pumped to cheer for a ranked team in a primetime slot. As our own Evan Bland wrote this week, Nebraska’s penalties have trended problematic before and during Scott Frost’s arrival. The Huskers have to prove they’ll buck that trend before fans believe it. EDGE: MICHIGAN STATE

KEY MATCHUP