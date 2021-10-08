Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Michigan

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Michigan brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
Something’s got to give between two units on a roll. The Huskers found a sweet spot in how often they use Adrian Martinez as a runner. New personnel — including a reshuffled O-line plus running backs Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant — and a burgeoning option look have also injected life into a ground attack that ranks 33rd nationally in yards per carry. Michigan held Wisconsin (43 rushing yards) to its lowest output in six years with a monstrous starting front four averaging nearly 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. The Wolverines have allowed one rushing touchdown all season. The Huskers have scored 20. Slight nod to the group that has been more consistent. EDGE: MICHIGAN
WHEN NEBRASKA PASSES THE BALL
Martinez had all his weapons available last week with the return of wideout Oliver Martin, and he again spread it around to playmakers led by Samori Touré (two catches, 108 yards). Pass protection was a problem before the Northwestern game, but Martinez’s ability to buy time and throw deep is a constant threat. New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has traded in his predecessor’s strategy of constant pressure for a more diverse approach featuring deception and timely blitzes from all over. Projected high NFL draft picks in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (5.5 sacks), linebacker Josh Ross (team-best 32 tackles) and safety Daxton Hill give the Wolverines elite contributions at every level of the defense. EDGE: MICHIGAN
WHEN MICHIGAN RUNS THE BALL
Two things are notably true. First, Michigan is powerful enough to avoid negative plays — 2.2 tackles for loss allowed per game leads the country. Second, despite having 5.57 yards per carry (12th nationally), efficiency plummeted the last two weeks against Rutgers (2.95) and Wisconsin (2.55). The Huskers have been outstanding of late limiting feature rushers or two-back attacks like Michigan’s. The veteran Blackshirts are as healthy and deep as at any point this season, with linebacker play especially strong. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN MICHIGAN PASSES THE BALL
Only four teams have thrown the ball fewer times per game than Michigan — Army, Navy, Air Force and Minnesota. Much of that is situational considering Michigan hasn't trailed this season. So while the Wolverines haven’t needed much of an aerial attack, it also remains something of an unknown. Quarterback Cade McNamara is in his first full year starting, and the receiving corps is adjusting from a season-ending injury to No. 1 wideout Ronnie Bell. Nebraska has been stingy against the pass — with the exception of a few trick plays — as opponents average just 6.1 yards per attempt (24th nationally). Nebraska's pass rush, while hardly dominant, has been trending upward too. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
The third phase couldn’t be more different for these programs. Michigan has the nation’s most efficient special teams, according to an ESPN formula that measures scoring contributions on a per-play basis. It boasts a top-10 kickoff returner in Blake Corum, a top-10 punt returner in A.J. Henning and a top-20 punter in Brad Robbins. Kicker Jake Moody is 8 of 9 on field goals, hitting three from 40-plus yards. Nebraska was free of incident last week, but it will have to hope that group can continue to not be a liability. Finishing offensive drives is also extra important for Nebraska. EDGE: MICHIGAN
INTANGIBLES
This game could easily have been a matchup of hot-seat coaches trying to avoid disaster at their alma maters. Instead both sides are confident, seeking to validate recent momentum with a strong performance under the lights before an ABC television audience. It's the biggest game of the year so far for Michigan, whose schedule looks less formidable by the week. For Nebraska, it’s another opportunity to claim what would unquestionably be Scott Frost's most significant win. Memorial Stadium will be rocking. EDGE: NEBRASKA
KEY MATCHUP
How will Nebraska’s new-look offensive line handle a ferocious front seven? The Huskers tickled the imagination with 56 points against Northwestern, but the sustainability of those gains will become evident against a much better defense. NU has perhaps the Big Ten’s most dynamic quarterback, but can Martinez evade Hutchinson, the Michigan sack master? The Wolverine offense is what it is, but the range of possibilities for Nebraska starts with the new combination of blockers.
OUR TAKE
A meeting of classic brands — both among the country’s top 15 in rushing attempts and scoring defense — is primed to be a battle of wills. The talent gap is smaller than it’s been in years. Nebraska's coaching continuity also helps make this a much fairer fight than 2018’s 56-10 blowout. Superior special teams could ultimately swing the outcome toward the Wolverines. But Michigan also doesn’t know how it will respond if it falls behind in a hostile road venue. Calling it here: Momentum, defense and newfound offensive identity are enough for the big breakthrough of the Frost era. NEBRASKA 24, MICHIGAN 20
