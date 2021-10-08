Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Michigan

The third phase couldn’t be more different for these programs. Michigan has the nation’s most efficient special teams, according to an ESPN formula that measures scoring contributions on a per-play basis. It boasts a top-10 kickoff returner in Blake Corum, a top-10 punt returner in A.J. Henning and a top-20 punter in Brad Robbins. Kicker Jake Moody is 8 of 9 on field goals, hitting three from 40-plus yards. Nebraska was free of incident last week, but it will have to hope that group can continue to not be a liability. Finishing offensive drives is also extra important for Nebraska. EDGE: MICHIGAN

INTANGIBLES

This game could easily have been a matchup of hot-seat coaches trying to avoid disaster at their alma maters. Instead both sides are confident, seeking to validate recent momentum with a strong performance under the lights before an ABC television audience. It's the biggest game of the year so far for Michigan, whose schedule looks less formidable by the week. For Nebraska, it’s another opportunity to claim what would unquestionably be Scott Frost's most significant win. Memorial Stadium will be rocking. EDGE: NEBRASKA

KEY MATCHUP