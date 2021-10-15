Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Minnesota

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Minnesota brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
Nebraska’s offensive line — shuffled again due to Teddy Prochazka's injury — will be tested. Minnesota allows 2.83 yards per carry, 13th nationally and third in the Big Ten. The Gophers haven’t allowed 100 rushing yards in their last three games, and they held Colorado to minus-19 in a 30-0 win on Sept. 18. Nebraska averaged 3.5 yards per carry against Power Five teams with Bryce Benhart at right tackle and Tanner Corcoran at left. Benhart played better last week, and Nouredin Nouili has made a difference at left guard. But Nebraska’s best ball carrier is still its quarterback. EDGE: MINNESOTA
WHEN NEBRASKA PASSES THE BALL
Big plays are available. Minnesota has allowed nine pass plays of 30-plus yards this season — four in the opener against Ohio State, five since. Nebraska is tied for second nationally with 18 30-yard pass plays. Scott Frost and Matt Lubick have found their play-calling rhythm, and Adrian Martinez is a threat to turn any play into a touchdown. Nebraska can’t stretch Minnesota’s defense like Ohio State, but it can induce more stress than Purdue, Bowling Green, Colorado and Miami (Ohio) have over the last month. Just watch out for Gopher defensive lineman Boye Mafe, who’s tied for 10th nationally with five sacks. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN MINNESOTA RUNS THE BALL
The running back won’t have much experience, but Nebraska won’t have much film on him. The Gophers are down two backs after Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts were ruled out for the season. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck said he’ll use all four of Mar'Keise Irving, Ky Thomas, Cam Wiley and Bryce Williams — who have a combined 43 carries this season, and none with more than 29. The Gophers’ offensive line makes up for that youth with five seniors, but Nebraska’s Blackshirts are seasoned too. And they know what’s coming. Minnesota has run the ball 45 or more times in four of its five games. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN MINNESOTA PASSES THE BALL
The Gophers would rather not. Tanner Morgan has thrown 90 passes in five games (18 per) and he’s completed 52%. Morgan does average 7.9 yards per attempt, which ranks 51st in the country. The deep passes may not be efficient, but they will have the Huskers’ attention. And if Nebraska can stop the run without moving up its safeties, Minnesota’s long balls will be tough to complete. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
Minnesota's Mark Crawford ranks ninth out of 10 eligible Big Ten punters in yards per punt (42.65), but Nebraska’s punters don’t meet the minimum requirements (75% of games played, 3.6 punts per game). The Huskers’ special teams haven’t cost them a game since Michigan State — and that’s progress. William Przystup looks comfortable as the starting punter, and Nebraska is fielding punts better. Connor Culp ranks last in the conference in field-goal percentage (50%), but he’s made his last two, even if those came three weeks ago against Michigan State. Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett has made 10 of his last 15 dating to 2020. Neither team has made many plays on returns. Nebraska still has some trust to earn, and though fans might feel better, they can’t feel good yet. EDGE: MINNESOTA
INTANGIBLES
Nebraska has played three emotionally draining games in the last four weeks. The Gophers play a grueling style. And Nebraska has disappointed against the Gophers for two years straight. The 11 a.m. kickoff won’t do them any favors either, nor will a Gopher crowd that may have read Levi Falck’s “I don’t like Minnesota” quote. The Huskers should know better than to underestimate Minnesota after last season, but nobody has to squint to see the trap. EDGE: MINNESOTA
KEY MATCHUP
If Nebraska stops Minnesota’s run game, there's no evidence to suggest the Gophers can score effectively. Morgan has thrown 11 touchdown passes in his last 12 games. He’s completed 60% of his passes four times in that span. Minnesota can block, but its inexperienced running backs don’t inspire trust. Nebraska’s Blackshirts have played the run well aside from a bad half against Michigan. EDGE: NEBRASKA
OUR TAKE
Maybe Minnesota can turn this one ugly, but Nebraska’s offense has looked a class above the Gophers’ in its last two games. And the Gophers’ defense could grow tired if their offense can’t hold the ball. After two years of deflating losses, the Huskers leave Minneapolis with a comfortable win. NEBRASKA 31, MINNESOTA 14