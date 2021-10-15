Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Minnesota

The running back won’t have much experience, but Nebraska won’t have much film on him. The Gophers are down two backs after Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts were ruled out for the season. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck said he’ll use all four of Mar'Keise Irving, Ky Thomas, Cam Wiley and Bryce Williams — who have a combined 43 carries this season, and none with more than 29. The Gophers’ offensive line makes up for that youth with five seniors, but Nebraska’s Blackshirts are seasoned too. And they know what’s coming. Minnesota has run the ball 45 or more times in four of its five games. EDGE: NEBRASKA