Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Minnesota

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Minnesota brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
Nebraska rush offense vs. Minnesota rush defense
The Huskers finally had a week where the quarterback run wasn’t the central identity of the offense, and it looked pretty good. That doesn’t mean Nebraska can’t go back to it in a pinch — especially if Minnesota decides to play more man coverage — but, with Dedrick Mills back, NU can afford to lean more on him in a downhill attack, with an accent of Wan’Dale Robinson as needed. Minnesota’s run defense has struggled — mightily — all season because of newcomers, injuries and COVID issues. Second level tackling has been suspect. Nebraska should be able to pop a few regardless of the weather, given than Minnesota is allowing a startling 6.82 yards per carry. EDGE: NEBRASKA
Nebraska pass offense vs. Minnesota pass defense
Whether NU is moving in the right direction with its passing game is a discussion headed for the offseason. It’ll be a robust one, too. For now Nebraska’s throw game is smart, safe and efficient, and Adrian Martinez is completing 70.8% of his passes to a diverse group of pass-catchers as tall as 6-8 Austin Allen and short as 5-10 Wan’Dale Robinson. Against Minnesota, that’s enough. The Gophers don’t have the ball-hawking studs they did in 2019, and they haven’t consistently slowed down passing games of all styles. COVID may take a bite of a better-than-average pass rush, too. EDGE: NEBRASKA
Minnesota rush offense vs. Nebraska rush defense
Gopher running back Mo Ibrahim is headed toward Big Ten running back of the year. He’s just as tough as a former Gopher who Husker fans remember well — David Bell — but a little quicker and more direct. Nebraska’s front seven will have to be ready for a heavy dose of zone-scheme runs from Ibrahim and, in short-yardage situations, jumbo Wildcat stuff that NU has had mixed success stopping since defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s arrival. Nebraska’s run defense is better than it’s been in years, but Minnesota is a tough test. EDGE: MINNESOTA
Minnesota pass offense vs. Nebraska pass defense
The Goohers had one of the most explosive, efficient passing games in Big Ten history last season. A good run game helped, but so did two NFL caliber receivers in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman. Johnson graduated after last season. Bateman opted out during Minnesota’s recent spike of COVID cases (even though Bateman had already contracted and recovered from COVID.) That’s left Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan with far fewer weapons, although Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell (14 catches, 315 yards) is a big-play threat. Nebraska’s secondary will be up to the challenge and NU’s front four will be licking its chops. EDGE: NEBRASKA
Special teams
Nebraska likely has a special teams advantage for once. NU has one of the best kickers in the league in Connor Culp — who has made 12 of 13 field goals this season — and a punt block/punt return unit capable of getting some work done. (And, as we’ve seen, making a bad mistake, too.) The Gophers have used four punters — including quarterback Tanner Morgan — and struggled because of COVID issues. At kicker, Minnesota has attempted all of three field goals because it has no proven options. Nebraska knows the feeling. EDGE: NEBRASKA
Intangibles
Nebraska has been playing games for the last month and Minnesota has not. The COVID issue hit the Gophers hard just before they played (and beat) Purdue, and forced a shutdown of the program afterward. Players have opted out. A feel-good 2019 for coach PJ Fleck has been replaced by a feel-your-way-through-it kind of season. Nebraska, meanwhile, seems to be getting closer even as it sheds some guys from the team. One could sense, after a loss to Illinois, that a lot of the “youthful” stuff tolerated before that game no longer is. NU has responded with its two best games. The Huskers have home-field advantage, too, which helps. EDGE: NEBRASKA
Key Matchup
Nebraska’s offensive line vs. Minnesota’s front seven
Look: Minnesota’s run defense has been a sieve all season. The Gophers lose at the point of attack, their linebackers get washed behind their linemen, and the secondary takes mediocre angles. How much motivation is a group like that going to have on Dec. 12 after two weeks off? Nebraska’s line should be able to flex their Midwestern muscles in this one and make some holes for Mills and Co. EDGE: NEBRASKA
Overall
Could two games have been more different than the 2018 and 2019 Nebraska-Minnesota games? The Huskers popped a giant lead on the Gophers in 2018 before they had a chance to respond, while, last season, Minnesota dominated NU at the line of scrimmage. Nebraska 2020 may be closer to the 2019 team than the 2018 version, but Minnesota appears close to neither — and not in a great way. Nebraska fans have a curious dislike for Fleck, and, on Saturday, they’ll get to use various analogies related to a boat as the game unfolds. NEBRASKA 31, MINNESOTA 17
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
