Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Minnesota

Nebraska likely has a special teams advantage for once. NU has one of the best kickers in the league in Connor Culp — who has made 12 of 13 field goals this season — and a punt block/punt return unit capable of getting some work done. (And, as we’ve seen, making a bad mistake, too.) The Gophers have used four punters — including quarterback Tanner Morgan — and struggled because of COVID issues. At kicker, Minnesota has attempted all of three field goals because it has no proven options. Nebraska knows the feeling. EDGE: NEBRASKA

Intangibles

Nebraska has been playing games for the last month and Minnesota has not. The COVID issue hit the Gophers hard just before they played (and beat) Purdue, and forced a shutdown of the program afterward. Players have opted out. A feel-good 2019 for coach PJ Fleck has been replaced by a feel-your-way-through-it kind of season. Nebraska, meanwhile, seems to be getting closer even as it sheds some guys from the team. One could sense, after a loss to Illinois, that a lot of the “youthful” stuff tolerated before that game no longer is. NU has responded with its two best games. The Huskers have home-field advantage, too, which helps. EDGE: NEBRASKA

Key Matchup

Nebraska’s offensive line vs. Minnesota’s front seven