Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Northwestern

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Northwestern and Nebraska bring to the Dublin showdown.

* * *

WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL

This Husker rushing attack figures to look much different than a year ago — when it relied heavily on a plus-one quarterback ground game — with a new Nebraska QB and new play-caller.

A clear frontrunner has yet to emerge from the Huskers' deep stable of running backs while an unproven blend of seniors and underclassmen will be blocking on the offensive line.

Northwestern, which harbored one of the most porous D-lines in the country last year and allowed 427 rushing yards in Lincoln, must replace most of its starters in the trenches and bank on multiple offseason transfers contributing right away.

Questions abound, but one unit has more upside than the other.

EDGE: NEBRASKA

WHEN NEBRASKA PASSES THE BALL

Quarterback Casey Thompson figures to be more of a pocket resident than his predecessor after a stretch at Texas in which he showed an ability to get balls out quickly and accurately all over the field.

Nebraska made explosive pass plays last year — 56 of 20-plus yards tied for 15th nationally — despite inconsistent protection and skill players who, on paper, aren’t as good as its current group.

Northwestern, meanwhile, might actually be worse than the 2021 unit that generated precious few QB pressures and interceptions as it moves on without its leading tackler (NFL) and All-American safety (transfer portal).

EDGE: NEBRASKA

WHEN NORTHWESTERN RUNS THE BALL

Like a jogger on the shores of Lake Michigan, Northwestern wants to run. It has a good collection of backs to do it featuring returning 1,000-yard rusher Evan Hull and 2020 rushing leader Cam Porter who sat out last year with an injury.

Still, it’s a unit Nebraska held to 37 ground yards on 26 attempts last season and was below average in the Big Ten behind a wobbly O-line that is mostly back.

Husker linebackers are active and reliable, with the big question being the new-look defensive line — how well can a few transfers and rising underclassmen step into bigger roles?

EDGE: NEBRASKA

WHEN NORTHWESTERN PASSES THE BALL

Injuries forced the Wildcats to use three quarterbacks last year as the offense joined a dozen FBS schools to finish with more interceptions (14) than touchdown passes (13). One of those QBs was five-game starter Ryan Hilinski, who will likely begin the opener.

Left tackle Peter Skoronski is a preseason All-American but he can’t block five positions on an experienced but unproven line.

The Huskers will unveil three new starters in the secondary but figure to make a seamless transition there aided by a corps of edge rushers that appears to be Nebraska’s best in nearly a decade.

EDGE: NEBRASKA

SPECIAL TEAMS

Both sides will start new punters and new kickers in Ireland after disastrous seasons booting the ball in 2021.

Northwestern, at least, had a serviceable return game and brings back Raymond Niro as a threat there again. Plus, the Wildcats’ third unit wasn’t guilty of negatively turning games as drastically as Nebraska’s.

Lots of new personnel all over, but the Huskers have more to prove after years of consistently poor special teams play under the current coaching staff.

EDGE: NORTHWESTERN

INTANGIBLES

The battle of NUs is almost always close no matter how they size up talent-wise — they’ve played eight one-possession games in 11 meetings as Big Ten members.

Chicago’s team tends to let its opponent make mistakes, and the Huskers have too often been willing to oblige.

The bottom line is Northwestern has relatively low expectations under a coach with what amounts to a lifetime contract while Nebraska absolutely must show results now after an offseason of significant change.

Guess which side would feel the pressure of a sluggish start in Ireland?

EDGE: NORTHWESTERN

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska’s front seven against the Northwestern run.

The Husker line will lean on a pair of untested transfers and a walk-on in addition to Ty Robinson up front, plus multiple edge rushers known more for harassing quarterbacks than stuffing ball carriers.

The Wildcats — like many Big Ten opponents to come — want to chew clock and wear down defenses.

A leaky group of Blackshirts would mean more stress on and fewer chances for the Nebraska offense; conversely, short gains on early downs would set up uncomfortable passing situations for the purple NU.

OUR TAKE

History says Saturday may come down to the final minutes but circumstances — and Las Vegas odds makers — suggest it would take more than a couple breaks for Northwestern to prevail.

Nebraska has the element of surprise with a new offense, a clear talent edge and a healthy balance of motivation and confidence.

Aviva Stadium should offer a home-crowd advantage too with well over 10,000 Big Red fans in attendance.

The Huskers are as healthy and prepared as can be, and chances are good they’ll show it against a less explosive opponent with just as many question marks.