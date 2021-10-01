Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Northwestern

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Northwestern brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
Nebraska's one constant on the ground has been Adrian Martinez's ability to escape pressure for big gains. Traditional runs have been more unpredictable thanks to a carousel of running backs and an offensive line that has struggled enough that it will likely feature a new starter or two Saturday. Northwestern — with a new defensive coordinator and without much of its talented front seven from 2020 — owns one of the worst defenses against the run this year. Michigan State ran for 326 yards against Northwestern, and Duke went for 211. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NEBRASKA PASSES THE BALL
The Huskers elected to shorten games the last two weeks and took two top-25 teams to the wire on the road. That’s meant shorter throws — NU completed 72.1% of attempts (44 of 61) against Michigan State and Oklahoma — and longer drives. Nebraska receivers have been boom or bust based on health and performance — and will be again with Oliver Martin and Zavier Betts questionable to play. The Wildcats have shifted from their traditional cover-4 scheme to more frequent five-defensive back looks that have produced mix results with multiple busted assignments. They’ve been average at generating QB pressure. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NORTHWESTERN RUNS THE BALL
Quarterback Ryan Hilinski is no threat to take off, but running back Evan Hull is a top-10 rusher nationally. His emergence was made possible after the preseason injury to Cam Porter, and he's a north-south runner who picks his spots and explodes through the line. The Wildcats have still only rushed for a combined 136 yards against two Power Five opponents, and multiple starting interior linemen missed games in recent weeks. The Blackshirts held down one of the country’s most explosive backs last weekend in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, and have held their gaps more consistently than they have in years. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NORTHWESTERN PASSES THE BALL
The Wildcats have used three quarterbacks this season. Hunter Johnson got benched after a four-turnover first half against Duke. Hilinski hasn’t been asked to do too much, completing 14 of 27 passes for 122 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The receiving corps has largely been a possession-style group. Nebraska’s secondary has been rock solid against big gains — with the exception of a couple trick plays — even behind a so-so pass rush. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nebraska has been disastrous with critical mistakes in punt returns, field-goal kicking and punting. The Huskers' return game has been nonexistent, though they’ve upgraded from flirting with turnovers to watching hidden yardage pile up after unfielded kicks. Northwestern has an above-average punter in Kent State grad transfer Derek Adams (43rd nationally in net punting average at 41.39 yards) and is fifth nationally in punt returns at 23.11 per try, led by Brandon Joseph. If the Wildcats spring an upset, it probably starts here. EDGE: NORTHWESTERN
INTANGIBLES
No matter how much the statistics might seem to favor Nebraska, this has been a tight series since the Huskers joined the Big Ten a decade ago. The teams have played eight one-possession games in that time. Last year Nebraska came up just short against the eventual West Division champs in a 21-13 defeat when it ran out of time on the edge of the Northwestern red zone. The Wildcats aren’t as talented, but they are usually allergic to mistakes while Nebraska continues to beat itself with regularity. Northwestern traditionally starts seasons slow and figures things out. The pressure is on Nebraska in a must-win game on the path to bowl eligibility. EDGE: NORTHWESTERN
KEY MATCHUP
Can Nebraska’s defense continue to dominate against the run? Hull isn’t as explosive as MSU’s Walker, who was held to 61 yards on 19 carries by Nebraska. Another week of assignment-sound football would force Northwestern to go to the air with a quarterback it may not yet fully trust and a receiving corps that will need to dink and dunk its way downfield. The Blackshirts could dominate in that scenario. If Hull gets loose a time or two, Saturday may become another classic nail-biter between the division foes.
OUR TAKE
Chicago’s Team has long been the more experienced and predictable program in this matchup, so often playing clean football and letting Nebraska commit the blunders. The Wildcats appear to not have the personnel or continuity to follow a similar script this time. In a meeting of two flawed teams, the Huskers’ talent edge and identity forged during narrow top-25 road losses the last two weeks give them a clearer path to victory. But given Big Red’s chronic inability to get out of its own way, don’t expect the outcome to be free of drama. NEBRASKA 24, NORTHWESTERN 13
