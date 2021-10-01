Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Northwestern

INTANGIBLES

No matter how much the statistics might seem to favor Nebraska, this has been a tight series since the Huskers joined the Big Ten a decade ago. The teams have played eight one-possession games in that time. Last year Nebraska came up just short against the eventual West Division champs in a 21-13 defeat when it ran out of time on the edge of the Northwestern red zone. The Wildcats aren’t as talented, but they are usually allergic to mistakes while Nebraska continues to beat itself with regularity. Northwestern traditionally starts seasons slow and figures things out. The pressure is on Nebraska in a must-win game on the path to bowl eligibility. EDGE: NORTHWESTERN

KEY MATCHUP

Can Nebraska’s defense continue to dominate against the run? Hull isn’t as explosive as MSU’s Walker, who was held to 61 yards on 19 carries by Nebraska. Another week of assignment-sound football would force Northwestern to go to the air with a quarterback it may not yet fully trust and a receiving corps that will need to dink and dunk its way downfield. The Blackshirts could dominate in that scenario. If Hull gets loose a time or two, Saturday may become another classic nail-biter between the division foes.

OUR TAKE