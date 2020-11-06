Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Northwestern

SPECIAL TEAMS

The units for both schools have been mostly nondescript thus far. New Nebraska kicker Connor Culp hit a 22-yard field goal in his debut while punter William Przystup was solid as well. Northwestern punter Derek Adams has also been good enough while senior kicker Charlie Kuhbander is 3 for 3 on the season — including a pair of 43-yarders — and 31 for 42 in his career. Neither team has shown a threat in the return game. On punts, Nebraska has yet to return one while the Wildcats have lost 7 yards on two tries.

INTANGIBLES

No matter how good either team is, the games have been close almost every year since Nebraska joined the Big Ten a decade ago. While Nebraska consistently has better talent from a star-ranking perspective, Northwestern tends to make up for it with a stronger sense of identity and far fewer mistakes in the form of penalties and turnovers. The Wildcats are rolling after a 2-0 start and a comeback win over Iowa last weekend, while the Huskers will be ecstatic if they can simply get on the field for a football game that matters. Both sides should be ready to roll Saturday morning.

OUR TAKE