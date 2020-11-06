Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Northwestern

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Northwestern brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
Strength on strength here. Nebraska’s offensive line — perhaps the best group on the team, loaded with experience and depth — paved the way for skill players to run for more than six yards a pop against Ohio State. Big Red runs its quarterbacks more than any other Big Ten team and likes quick screens or swing passes that also serve as de facto runs to the edges. None of Northwestern’s likely starting D-linemen have more than eight career starts under their belts, but they still helped limit Maryland and Iowa to 64 and 77 rushing yards, respectively. The real playmakers are a trio of senior linebackers in Blake Gallagher, Paddy Fisher and Chris Bergin, who all logged double-digit tackles last week. That second level is rarely fooled and a big reason why Northwestern has yet to allow a run of 20-plus yards on 43 opponent carries. The Huskers broke two such runs in their season debut.
Nebraska rushing offense: 271 yards per game
Northwestern rushing defense: 70.5 yards allowed per game
WHEN NEBRASKA PASSES THE BALL
Good luck breaking many big plays against Northwestern through the air. The defense has been traditionally good at keeping opponents in front of them under longtime coordinator Mike Hankwitz and has yet to allow a pass of 30 yards or more through 120 minutes of action. Veteran players at linebacker and in the secondary have combined to intercept six balls too. The Wildcats tend to rarely get home on quarterback pressures, though Nebraska showed against Ohio State it was either unwilling or unable to take deep shots. A mobile QB in either Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey, plus a reliable line, should afford Nebraska time to find an open man. The key will be making the correct read and executing the throw instead of forcing something. Barring a breakout debut by junior college transfer Omar Manning, Nebraska may need to live on passes to the boundaries and continue to feature tight ends.
Nebraska passing offense: 160 yards per game
Northwestern passing defense: 179.5 yards allowed per game
WHEN NORTHWESTERN RUNS THE BALL
New offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian brought a more up-tempo attack to Evanston, but the Wildcats are still a run-first operation. They rushed 70% of the time against Maryland and Iowa. That has generated good totals (234 ground yards per game is 10th nationally), though still at an inefficient rate (4.14 yards per carry is 56th). Nebraska’s front seven in its 3-4 scheme appeared up to the challenge for most of its first outing, with quarterback scrambles the leading cause of damage. Another game of being physical and sound in gap assignments would offer more evidence that the Blackshirts are finally on the rise. Northwestern would love to bleed clock behind running back Isaiah Bowser while the Huskers have the talent to limit the ground game if they stay out of their own way with penalties and mental mistakes.
Northwestern rushing offense: 234 yards per game
Nebraska rushing defense: 222 yards allowed per game
WHEN NORTHWESTERN THROWS THE BALL
There will be play-action and there will be completions. The question is how well Nebraska identifies the former and tackles on the latter. Peyton Ramsey sparked the Hoosiers to victory in Lincoln last year with an efficient performance that included 351 passing yards and clutch throw after clutch throw. Now he's at Northwestern and has spread the ball to 10 different receivers at a 70% clip, steady despite the lack of big plays. The Huskers will be without a starting cornerback (Cam Taylor-Britt) and starting safety (Deontai Williams) for the first half as they serve the remainder of their targeting suspensions. After OSU’s Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes against the secondary, any other offense will surely feel easier to contain by comparison. Big Red’s first interception of the year would be well-earned against a senior thrower in Ramsey who has tossed just 24 on 1,000 career attempts.
Northwestern passing offense: 171 yards per game
Nebraska passing defense: 276 yards allowed per game
KEY MATCHUP: NEBRASKA’S DEFENSIVE LINE VS. NORTHWESTERN’S OFFENSIVE LINE
Northwestern wants to run the ball on nearly three of every four snaps because it sets up everything else. The play-action looks to tight ends and receivers. The time of possession edge helps the defense. More chances for versatile rushers Bowser and Drake Anderson. But the O-line isn’t particularly experienced — with starters averaging fewer than 10 career starts — and must contend with a Nebraska line that by and large limited Ohio State in the trenches. If the Huskers see big improvements in game two from linemen like Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers and others, Northwestern may have to go to Plan B.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The units for both schools have been mostly nondescript thus far. New Nebraska kicker Connor Culp hit a 22-yard field goal in his debut while punter William Przystup was solid as well. Northwestern punter Derek Adams has also been good enough while senior kicker Charlie Kuhbander is 3 for 3 on the season — including a pair of 43-yarders — and 31 for 42 in his career. Neither team has shown a threat in the return game. On punts, Nebraska has yet to return one while the Wildcats have lost 7 yards on two tries.
INTANGIBLES
No matter how good either team is, the games have been close almost every year since Nebraska joined the Big Ten a decade ago. While Nebraska consistently has better talent from a star-ranking perspective, Northwestern tends to make up for it with a stronger sense of identity and far fewer mistakes in the form of penalties and turnovers. The Wildcats are rolling after a 2-0 start and a comeback win over Iowa last weekend, while the Huskers will be ecstatic if they can simply get on the field for a football game that matters. Both sides should be ready to roll Saturday morning.
OUR TAKE
Do you want the known quantity or what’s behind Door No. 2? Northwestern is what it is — a run-heavy offense paired with a reliable, above-average defense. Giveaways and flags are usually limited, but so is the talent the program attracts. Then there’s Nebraska, which flashed reasons for optimism against Ohio State and has had nearly a full year to tweak and correct all the ways the 2019 campaign went sideways. The Huskers can absolutely beat the Wildcats, but Big Red’s recent history with turnovers and self-inflicted mistakes are only a couple examples of why Northwestern is the safer bet. Maybe this is when Nebraska breaks out and contends for the West Division. So far, though, it hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt. NORTHWESTERN 30, NEBRASKA 27