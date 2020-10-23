Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nebraska is a total question mark here. Punts, kickoffs and field goals will all fall to new specialists in 2020, a year after NU used six kickers on field goals and allowed back-breaking kickoff returns for touchdowns against Wisconsin and Iowa. Ohio State is far more settled with kicker Blake Haubeil (13 of 15 on field goals, 85 of 85 on extra points) and one of the nation’s best punters in Drue Chrisman. NU winning this phase Saturday is unlikely at best.

INTANGIBLES

These were the two Big Ten schools — from administrators to coaches to players to fans — that fought for football the most in 2020, and both figure to be ready to go right from kickoff. After years of brash offseason talk, Nebraska took more of a quiet confidence approach this time and clearly feels good about making big jumps on both sides of the ball. This isn’t the measuring-stick game for the Huskers — those come later against West nemeses Wisconsin and Iowa — but a chance to show marked improvement nonetheless in a sort of house-money situation. Ohio State, meanwhile, has designs on a national title and has been laser focused on returning to play. For different reasons, these schools won’t be taking Saturday for granted.

OUR TAKE