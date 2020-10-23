Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Ohio State

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Ohio State brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The Huskers elevated offensive line coach Greg Austin to coordinate their run game with a mind toward more of a right-at-them ground attack, and this is the perfect time to break it out. Nebraska brings back a veteran line — with center Cam Jurgens seemingly past his snap issues of a year ago — has an established No. 1 running back in Dedrick Mills and boasts an experienced quarterback in Adrian Martinez, who ran more often (144 times) than any Big Ten quarterback last year. Big Red’s attack also improved late in 2019, including more than 7 yards per tote against Wisconsin in November. Ohio State deploys a four-man front that brings back just one starter in Jonathon Cooper and has two other prospective starters who won’t play in the opener due to injuries. Their veteran linebacker corps is tough, led by stingy tackler and three-time captain Tuf Borland. OSU has typically been a top-15 outfit against the run but did allow 4.52 yards per carry (79th nationally) in 2018 with a reloaded D-line that included a new sophomore starter named Chase Young.
2019 Nebraska rushing offense: 203.25 yards per game
2019 Ohio State rushing defense: 103.71 yards allowed per game
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
Ohio State chased Martinez around last year en route to a nation-leading 54-sack season, but lost nearly two thirds of that production to graduation or the NFL. Cornerback Shaun Wade is a future pro defender but will be surrounded in the secondary by far less experience. New D-coordinator Kerry Coombs loves press man coverage, so Nebraska receivers will need to show they have the ability to gain separation against single defenders. The Huskers generally had success through the air in 2019 — their 7.9 yards per attempt were sixth in the Big Ten — but have few familiar faces catching the ball beyond sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson and former walk-on Kade Warner. New offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has a history of preferring deeper downfield throws, though improved perimeter blocking from receivers could lead to some chunk yardage on screens too.
2019 Nebraska passing offense: 212.6 yards per game
2019 Ohio State passing defense: 156 yards allowed per game
WHEN OHIO STATE RUNS THE BALL
One of the best rushers in school history is gone in J.K. Dobbins, replaced by what appears to be co-starters Master Teague and Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon. Any learning curve will be behind an offensive line that returns three starters including All-American guard Wyatt Davis. The offense ran 62% of the time last season. Junior quarterback Justin Fields is also a proven threat after rushing for 10 touchdowns and 484 yards a season ago. Nebraska will counter with a three-man front of all-new starters and linebackers whom opponents often counted on being out of position in 2019. The Huskers now feel good about a seven-man rotation on the line and their experience at ‘backer, so simply playing sound assignment football will mark an encouraging step forward. OSU ran for 368 yards — 6.9 a pop — in last year’s 48-7 romp.
2019 Ohio State rushing offense: 266.79 yards per game
2019 Nebraska rushing defense: 188.08 yards allowed per game
WHEN OHIO STATE THROWS THE BALL
Nobody with the possible exception of Clemson feels better about their starting quarterback. Fields avoids bad decisions and threw just three interceptions in 354 attempts last year. He also passed for 41 touchdowns within coach Ryan Day’s offense that frequently has him getting rid of the ball quickly or on the move. Nebraska has been average or worse generating pressure in recent seasons, but a veteran secondary with the depth to move into nickel or dime packages should discourage deep balls to an OSU receiving group that includes Chis Olave and Garrett Wilson but not much other established talent. How Husker linebackers like Caleb Tannor, Collin Miller and Will Honas fare in coverage on short passes in the middle of the field will be important.
2019 Ohio State passing offense: 263.1 yards per game
2019 Nebraska passing defense: 200.8 yards allowed per game
KEY MATCHUP: NEBRASKA’S OFFENSIVE LINE VS. OHIO STATE’S DEFENSIVE LINE
Nebraska has all the on-paper advantages here. An experienced group of blockers is even more important coming off an offseason limited by a pandemic. Ohio State must almost completely reload in the defensive trenches and will be even more shorthanded Saturday amid injuries. Protecting Martinez would be nice, but this is more about the run game. If Mills can find running lanes and the offense chews clock, the line will be the reason Nebraska stays in the game.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nebraska is a total question mark here. Punts, kickoffs and field goals will all fall to new specialists in 2020, a year after NU used six kickers on field goals and allowed back-breaking kickoff returns for touchdowns against Wisconsin and Iowa. Ohio State is far more settled with kicker Blake Haubeil (13 of 15 on field goals, 85 of 85 on extra points) and one of the nation’s best punters in Drue Chrisman. NU winning this phase Saturday is unlikely at best.
INTANGIBLES
These were the two Big Ten schools — from administrators to coaches to players to fans — that fought for football the most in 2020, and both figure to be ready to go right from kickoff. After years of brash offseason talk, Nebraska took more of a quiet confidence approach this time and clearly feels good about making big jumps on both sides of the ball. This isn’t the measuring-stick game for the Huskers — those come later against West nemeses Wisconsin and Iowa — but a chance to show marked improvement nonetheless in a sort of house-money situation. Ohio State, meanwhile, has designs on a national title and has been laser focused on returning to play. For different reasons, these schools won’t be taking Saturday for granted.
OUR TAKE
Ohio State has the pedigree and the talent to argue for yet another lopsided outcome against Big Red. But there are so many new X-factors in this strangest of seasons. Like, how challenging is it to play in an empty stadium? And what is the value in meeting the Buckeyes in the opener, before their star-laden talent adds some seasoning and while the Huskers have an experience edge? A reality exists where Nebraska starts strong and stays with OSU throughout, like 2018, and maybe even pulls the upset. Much more probable is a middle ground between the five-point loss two years ago and the 41-point setback last season. If NU doesn’t beat itself with mental mistakes, that should be the floor. OHIO STATE 41, NEBRASKA 20
