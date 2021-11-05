Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Ohio State

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Ohio State brings to the showdown with Nebraska.

* * *

WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL

The Buckeyes had a leaky faucet of a run defense in the first two games, when Minnesota and Oregon both topped 200 yards. Since then no team has averaged more than 3.58 yards per carry. That’s not great news for Nebraska. The Huskers racked up 427 rushing yards against Northwestern, but have since posted 140, 136 and 130 in the last three games. Defenses have adjusted to Adrian Martinez’s draw plays and the triple option, and Ohio State’s defense — while inexperienced in spots — has good speed to slow down perimeter runs. NU will likely be forced to go right at the Buckeyes’ defensive front. Have fun with that. EDGE: OHIO STATE

WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL