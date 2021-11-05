Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Ohio State

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Ohio State brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The Buckeyes had a leaky faucet of a run defense in the first two games, when Minnesota and Oregon both topped 200 yards. Since then no team has averaged more than 3.58 yards per carry. That’s not great news for Nebraska. The Huskers racked up 427 rushing yards against Northwestern, but have since posted 140, 136 and 130 in the last three games. Defenses have adjusted to Adrian Martinez’s draw plays and the triple option, and Ohio State’s defense — while inexperienced in spots — has good speed to slow down perimeter runs. NU will likely be forced to go right at the Buckeyes’ defensive front. Have fun with that. EDGE: OHIO STATE
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
The Huskers can get some work done here, but the Buckeyes’ secondary — with four interceptions returned for touchdowns — has some bite too. OSU allows 247.1 passing yards per game and has been particularly vulnerable in the red zone. NU’s pass game, seemingly a work in progress for the last three years, is getting close to being very good once Zavier Betts and Omar Manning — now the top two guys on the outside — earn more of Martinez’s trust. Their ceiling is very high, and if OSU thinks it’ll press cover, NU could have some surprising answers. Nebraska is better at beating man coverage than trying to throw six or seven passes into a soft zone. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN OHIO STATE RUNS THE BALL
The Buckeyes throw so well that running almost becomes a lark — one that still averages 5.99 yards per pop. TreVeyon Henderson won’t win Big Ten running back of the year, but he might be the best in the league as a 5-foot-10, 215-pound true freshman who averages nearly 8 yards per carry. He also runs behind another elite line. Nebraska has mostly been stout against the run — giving up small cuts instead of big chunks — but OSU will be a fierce challenge. Henderson can outrun NU’s whole defense. Anything under 150 yards would be a win, but don't count on it. EDGE: OHIO STATE
WHEN OHIO STATE THROWS THE BALL
Pack a lunch, Nebraska. OSU quarterback CJ Stroud throws a pretty ball — especially deep — and there’s no better receiver trio in the nation than Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who have combined for 113 catches, 1,897 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight games. OSU has allowed eight sacks all year. NU can’t break an egg with its pass rush. The Buckeyes always have a nice combination of short, pitch-and-catch routes and deep posts. This year the screen pass to Henderson has become dangerous too. Every pass play packs the potential for horror. EDGE: OHIO STATE
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ohio State hasn’t missed a field goal this season, has the league’s top kickoff return unit (freshman Emeka Egbuka averages 35.22 yards per return) and allows opponents just 15.33 yards per kickoff return. Nebraska hopes to keep the car on the road, though work done by punter William Przystup and placekicker Chase Contreraz provides some hope. EDGE: OHIO STATE
INTANGIBLES
Ohio State has everything to play for Saturday and may be incentivized to pummel Nebraska if it helps the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff ranking. The Huskers tend to get up for the best opponents, and should bring a few fun wrinkles to the game. But the potential for NU to blow a tire on the side of the road is high once the game gets going at a fast pace. There’s zero buzz around the game, and NU will have a sleepy, anxious crowd at 11 a.m. That may play to Nebraska’s advantage, since OSU will have to bring its own juice. EDGE: OHIO STATE
KEY MATCHUP
Nebraska’s ability to control the ball vs. Ohio State’s ability to force three-and-outs
NU’s offense has plenty of incentive to embrace a slow-and-steady approach. Keeping the ball away from the Buckeyes is probably the only way it can win. But can the Huskers do it? Run for decent chunks, pass with efficiency, avoid the dumb mistake. Oddly, we think Nebraska might be able to do that for awhile. Probably not four quarters, but long enough to shorten the first half for OSU. EDGE: NEBRASKA
OUR TAKE
Ohio State week always feels like the “out of time” game for Nebraska. Because the Buckeyes are so good, talented and confident, NU’s mistakes play a smaller role when compared to OSU’s strengths. The Huskers don’t easily measure up in talent, and Ohio State may have its most offensive talent since the Zeke Elliott era. The Buckeyes’ defense — while possessing playmakers at pass rusher and corner — is gettable, and Nebraska might be able to putter along for a bit with its best game plan. Don’t be stunned if NU shows slightly better than you might think. And don’t be surprised when the Buckeyes pull away at the appointed hour. OHIO STATE 42, NEBRASKA 21
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH