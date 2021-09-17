Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Oklahoma

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Oklahoma brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
Nebraska's preseason goal of a run-first attack with a featured rusher has yet to materialize as it continues to sift through running backs and search for consistency along the offensive line. Quarterback Adrian Martinez has filled the void so far with a pair of sprints of 70-plus yards, but can that continue with a big step up in competition? The Huskers lean on Martinez’s legs in big games — 20 carries against Ohio State in 2018, 21 against Iowa in 2019 — and likely will again. The Sooners have been top 30 against the run so far this year (2.63 yards allowed per carry) and were top 20 last season. EDGE: OKLAHOMA
WHEN NEBRASKA PASSES THE BALL
Injuries may determine success through the air. NU would receive a major boost from the return of Oliver Martin, Omar Manning, Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. OU boasts some monster pass rushers and has a deep but young secondary that may be missing multiple contributors. Nebraska found success last week on big plays to Samori Touré, and this week faces a defense that gives up the occasional bust. OU allowed an average of about one pass play per game of 30-plus yards last year, and this season gave up nearly 300 yards and three scores to Tulane. Does NU have the personnel to do something similar? EDGE: OKLAHOMA
WHEN OKLAHOMA RUNS THE BALL
The Sooners have actually run more than they’ve passed during the past five years — 56.2% of the time — even with two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks and others who were in consideration. Quarterback Spencer Rattler isn’t a huge rushing threat though, and running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray haven't exploded this fall. Nebraska’s front seven has been good, but not great, in gumming up running lanes, and is coming off one of its better overall linebacker performances. But the Blackshirts can’t sell out to stop the ground game against this opponent. EDGE: OKLAHOMA
WHEN OKLAHOMA PASSES THE BALL
Weapons around the quarterback haven’t been a problem for a long time at Oklahoma, and this group is no exception. It starts with Rattler — a likely Heisman contender and high NFL draft pick who finished 2020 strong with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions in his last seven games. With top-shelf arm strength and accuracy, he can roll up yards in a variety of ways. A veteran Husker secondary that has largely gone untested so far will get a big one this week. Does it have the collective speed to keep up with so many home-run threats? EDGE: OKLAHOMA
SPECIAL TEAMS
OU’s third unit has thrived when given a chance. Kicker Gabe Brkic hit three field goals from 50-plus yards in the opener, and has four overall from that range. Arizona State transfer punter Michael Turk has only been needed for one boot this year, and it went for 57 yards last week. And electric returner Marvin Mims is a threat to pop anytime. Nebraska, meanwhile, has a suddenly erratic kicker, a punter still learning the American game, and a major mistake in the return game for three straight Saturdays. At least the touchbacks on kickoffs have been reliable. EDGE: OKLAHOMA
INTANGIBLES
The atmosphere in Norman should be rocking and thick with nostalgia for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, but an 11 a.m. kickoff means the crowd likely won’t loom as large. The Sooners will be eager to prove they learned to never let up after a close-call victory against Tulane two weeks ago. Nebraska has little to lose as a three-touchdown underdog after playing three straight games they were expected to win. The pressure is on Oklahoma, which has already proven to be mortal, after the Huskers captured a little momentum the last two weeks. EDGE: NEBRASKA
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma is going to get points. The Sooners have been a top-six scoring offense for six straight years and are comfortable in shootouts. But if Nebraska’s front seven can limit OU’s ground game — which doesn’t have an established alpha behind blockers that weren’t dominant against Tulane — it might have a chance to force sacks and turnovers against a one-dimensional attack, allowing the NU offense more margin for error. Conversely, rushers ripping off chunk plays means Oklahoma can do whatever it wants. That would be a recipe for Big Red disaster.
OUR TAKE
Recent history says Nebraska doesn’t win these games, dropping 12 straight against top-25 competition. Oklahoma has an elite offense and special teams, a disruptive defense and historically strong home-field advantage (125-11 since the 1999 season). Nebraska has Martinez and the hope its chronic inconsistencies and self-harming ways suddenly disappear. A Husker upset would change the entire conversation about the program under Scott Frost. More likely: The nature of defeat will offer additional clues about what to expect for a critical Big Ten slate ahead. OKLAHOMA 45, NEBRASKA 21
