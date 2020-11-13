Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Penn State

WHEN PENN STATE RUNS THE BALL

The Nittany Lions want to blend a power/pro-style zone rushing game with play-action passes. So far they have not been able to get the run game untracked, averaging just 3.37 yards per carry. Quarterback Sean Clifford — who likes to run a little too much — carries the ball 17 times per game. Look for some of that load to shift to jumbo backup quarterback Will Levis (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) while Clifford gets some physical relief. Because of injuries and transfers, PSU is basically down to running back Devyn Ford. Nebraska’s run defense, aside for one bust against Northwestern, has held up OK. Let’s not be too eager to pat a team on the back for giving up 4.22 yards per carry — that’s in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten — but for now it looks better, especially in the way NU’s linebackers are playing. EDGE: NEBRASKA