Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue

Remember when a win over Purdue was considered a given? Not the case lately, as the Boilermakers have the bigger stars and a two-game streak on Nebraska for what is essentially a toss-up Saturday. The Huskers have a case to make — maybe their quarterback rotation continues to be effective and the defensive gains from last week hold. Purdue’s path to victory seems clearer, following its bend-don’t-break formula on defense and letting its elite receivers make plays. Perhaps the question for NU fans is whether they have more faith in the team with Bob Diaco as defensive coordinator or the one that hasn’t been able to play a consistently clean game this year. It’s tough to give the Huskers the benefit of the doubt here, but Purdue attrition this week might just be the tiebreaker. NEBRASKA 30, PURDUE 28​