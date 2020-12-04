Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Purdue brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
Injuries have hung over Husker running backs like a dark cloud, forcing NU to use five different backs at various points. The most effective has been Wan’Dale Robinson — though Nebraska prefers him at receiver — at 5.6 yards per carry while everyone else has combined for 65 totes at 3.2 a pop. Remarkably, quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey have stayed healthy while generating 62% of the team’s ground production (at 5.8 yards per carry) and 50.5% of its rush attempts. Purdue tends to limit chunk gains in the run game and is allowing 3.56 yards per try (33rd nationally). And, as much as its defense struggled last year, it limited NU to a season-low 128 rushing yards in a tight win. Missing inside linebacker and leading tackler Derrick Barnes (targeting) for the first half is significant for a group that has regressed of late. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
The lack of a downfield passing game for Nebraska is well-documented at this point — the team’s 6.4 yards per attempt is 100th nationally and it has 11 pass plays of 20-plus yards through five games. What has become clearer recently is the lack of receiver options, considering Robinson (30 catches for 227 yards) and tight end Austin Allen (14 for 169) account for nearly half of NU’s receptions and yardage. Purdue has been equally pedestrian defending the pass, totaling three interceptions and coming off a game in which it allowed Rutgers’ backup quarterback to throw for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns in split duty. The Boilermakers have vowed to be more aggressive this week, which could make the difference in the meeting of a stoppable force and moveable object. EDGE: PURDUE
WHEN PURDUE RUNS THE BALL
Purdue running the ball is like a trip to the DMV — lots of waiting for little payoff. The team attempts 26.6 rushes per game, with only Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State carrying less among FBS teams. And, at 3.69 yards per tote (97th), efficiency hasn’t been good either. Zander Horvath (6-foot-3, 230 pounds, 82 carries for 421 yards) is the workhorse, though Purdue extends its run game with quick passes and screens, making Horvath (108 touches) one of the most-used skill players in the Big Ten. Nebraska has followed its worst game against the run (Illinois had 5.48 yards per carry) with its best (Iowa had 2.87) and is adjusting to life without injured senior inside linebacker Collin Miller. Remember, Purdue played a game this year when it ran for two total yards on 17 attempts against Northwestern. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN PURDUE THROWS THE BALL
The greatness of sophomore receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell — Nos. 1 and 2 in career receptions per game among active FBS players — is impressive enough before considering the Boilermakers’ pass-heavy approach rarely comes back to bite them. In 214 attempts this season, four interceptions. Only nine sacks allowed, and none across 78 throws the past two weeks thanks to a steady offensive line and a system that encourages quick decisions. Nebraska (1.6 sacks per game, 96th) hasn’t gotten pressure consistently on QBs but a veteran secondary has helped allow 220 passing yards per game (46th). The Huskers will need to stay disciplined and tackle sound against one of the deepest receiving groups they’ve seen. Purdue must turn back to former starter Jack Plummer at quarterback after starter Aidan O’Connell decided to undergo foot surgery. EDGE: PURDUE
SPECIAL TEAMS
The third phase hasn’t helped Nebraska much beyond the addition of kicker Connor Culp, who has hit 9 of 10 field goals and all 10 extra points. But — with the exception of a muffed punt last week at Iowa — it also hasn’t actively sabotaged the Huskers lately either, instead subtly and consistently costing NU through hidden yards and field position. Purdue, meanwhile, is on its fourth special teams coach in four years under head coach Jeff Brohm. It gave up a 100-yard kickoff return that turned the tide against Rutgers last week. Before that a blocked 27-yard field goal and a missed kick from 33 cost the Boilermakers against Minnesota. Oh, and its return game and punter rotation have been ineffective too. EDGE: NEBRASKA
INTANGIBLES
Both sides are on losing streaks, but Nebraska appears to be trending in the better direction. The defense turned in a solid performance at Iowa, the quarterback battle appears to have found a balance and player chatter persists about establishing a winning culture. Purdue has progressively allowed more points in every game this year and its 2-0 start is in the past as player opt-outs and injuries have stacked up in recent days. Neither team has many external motivators left, but any urgency about what remains of the 2020 season seems to be with the Huskers. EDGE: NEBRASKA
KEY MATCHUP: NU’S RED-ZONE OFFENSE VS. PURDUE’S RED-ZONE DEFENSE
The Huskers have racked up some empty yardage this year but reached 30 points once in a game. Saturday sets up for more of the same against a Purdue unit that is average or worse in most statistical categories — tackles for loss, takeaways, total defense, etc. — but is 30th nationally in stopping teams from scoring in the red zone. Nebraska has finished its own red-zone trips with touchdowns nine times in 21 tries, a percentage of 42.86 that is better than two other FBS programs. NU won’t outscore Purdue’s passing attack on field goals and can’t rely on home-run plays either. Is this the week the Huskers finish near the goal line? EDGE: PURDUE
OUR TAKE
Remember when a win over Purdue was considered a given? Not the case lately, as the Boilermakers have the bigger stars and a two-game streak on Nebraska for what is essentially a toss-up Saturday. The Huskers have a case to make — maybe their quarterback rotation continues to be effective and the defensive gains from last week hold. Purdue’s path to victory seems clearer, following its bend-don’t-break formula on defense and letting its elite receivers make plays. Perhaps the question for NU fans is whether they have more faith in the team with Bob Diaco as defensive coordinator or the one that hasn’t been able to play a consistently clean game this year. It’s tough to give the Huskers the benefit of the doubt here, but Purdue attrition this week might just be the tiebreaker. NEBRASKA 30, PURDUE 28
Nebraska's first road game against every Big Ten team
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.