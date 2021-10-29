Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue

WHEN PURDUE RUNS THE BALL

Until it reaches the opponents’ 10-yard line and inserts new quarterbacks for zone-read plays, Purdue’s run game serves as an off-speed pitch. The team averages 73.86 yards per game, so that tells you how coach Jeff Brohm regards its purpose. Only once this season — against godawful UConn — did Purdue average more than 3 yards per carry. Its offensive line won't likely punch too many holes in NU’s front, which has stuffed better run games. Purdue did chunk Nebraska for 188 yards in 2018 and 145 in 2019, and if Brohm’s bunch reaches those numbers, that’s bad news for Nebraska. EDGE: NEBRASKA

WHEN PURDUE THROWS THE BALL

David Bell — tough, sure-handed, quick and fast enough to go deep — is the league’s most prolific receiver, and he’ll be considered one of the best in the Big Ten’s new century. He has 44 catches for 712 yards this season, and he’s played through years of big hits. He’s a treat for quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who also has one of the league’s best tight ends (Payne Durham) and No. 2 receivers (Milton Wright). Brohm’s scheme can create mismatches deep or short, and tends to feast on softer zone coverage because O’Connell can pitch, and his guys can catch and make defenders miss. Nebraska’s pass rush tends to produce against Purdue — three sacks each in 2019 and 2020 — and it’ll probably get 50 chances to rush the QB. Myles Farmer will get the start at safety in place of injured Deontai Williams. He’d better pack a lunch. Cam Taylor-Britt, in covering Bell, can make some money Saturday in front of NFL scouts. EDGE: PURDUE