Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Purdue brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The Boilermakers have one of the Big Ten West's better front sevens, allowing 3.9 yards per carry. But Wisconsin’s power-based attack eventually wore them out, and Nebraska has an extra weapon in Adrian Martinez that should test linebackers Jalen Graham and Jaylan Alexander. Because Purdue's defensive front is pretty stout — including big tackle Lawrence Johnson — expect NU to be comfortable testing the edges with the option. The Boilermaker ‘backers flow hard downhill, so the misdirection may also be available for NU. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
Purdue’s pass defense is the Big Ten's best and among the best nationally. It allows just 160 yards per game and 6.2 yards per pass against almost exclusively Power Five competition. The Boilermaker pass rush, led by George Karlaftis, will be a problem for the Husker offensive line, and the way Lambert likes his guys to challenge routes, Martinez will be throwing into tighter windows. NU’s receivers — the healthiest they've been all season — need to win on switch routes and crossing patterns. Play-action and wheel routes will be the Huskers’ friend too. If Purdue gets home with four rushers, it diminishes Martinez’s ability to run. EDGE: PURDUE
WHEN PURDUE RUNS THE BALL
Until it reaches the opponents’ 10-yard line and inserts new quarterbacks for zone-read plays, Purdue’s run game serves as an off-speed pitch. The team averages 73.86 yards per game, so that tells you how coach Jeff Brohm regards its purpose. Only once this season — against godawful UConn — did Purdue average more than 3 yards per carry. Its offensive line won't likely punch too many holes in NU’s front, which has stuffed better run games. Purdue did chunk Nebraska for 188 yards in 2018 and 145 in 2019, and if Brohm’s bunch reaches those numbers, that’s bad news for Nebraska. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN PURDUE THROWS THE BALL
David Bell — tough, sure-handed, quick and fast enough to go deep — is the league’s most prolific receiver, and he’ll be considered one of the best in the Big Ten’s new century. He has 44 catches for 712 yards this season, and he’s played through years of big hits. He’s a treat for quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who also has one of the league’s best tight ends (Payne Durham) and No. 2 receivers (Milton Wright). Brohm’s scheme can create mismatches deep or short, and tends to feast on softer zone coverage because O’Connell can pitch, and his guys can catch and make defenders miss. Nebraska’s pass rush tends to produce against Purdue — three sacks each in 2019 and 2020 — and it’ll probably get 50 chances to rush the QB. Myles Farmer will get the start at safety in place of injured Deontai Williams. He’d better pack a lunch. Cam Taylor-Britt, in covering Bell, can make some money Saturday in front of NFL scouts. EDGE: PURDUE
SPECIAL TEAMS
Neither unit has much to write home about. Nebraska is worst in the Big Ten, according to several metrics, and Purdue isn’t far off, struggling with returns of all kinds (just like NU) and inconsistent punting (just like NU). The Huskers have a better kickoff specialist in Brendan Franke. Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran, who's made 10 of 12 field goals, is having a better season than Connor Culp. Call us goofy, but we think this is the week NU’s special teams does something good. EDGE: NEBRASKA
INTANGIBLES
Purdue is coming off back-to-back games against Iowa and Wisconsin, which puts a bruising on any squad. Nebraska had a bye week to study and heal. Can NU learn much from Purdue's defensive tape? Perhaps not. Purdue hasn’t faced a team like Nebraska this year. But locating a coverage scheme for Purdue’s pass attack would be good. Purdue is good on the road, but NU has the advantage here, much like Minnesota did two weeks ago. EDGE: NEBRASKA
KEY MATCHUP
Nebraska’s run game vs. Purdue’s run defense
The Huskers must win here, given the Boilermakers’ acumen defending the pass. And we think they can. Look for a good dose of option and some downhill rush plays that get Nebraska bodies on Purdue bodies and Rahmir Johnson through the hole quickly. Success there leads to play-action passing success. EDGE: NEBRASKA
OUR TAKE
Play hard, play well, win a football game. While the last three games in this series have featured a combined 70, 58 and 64 points, Saturday’s edition could be a slightly lower-scoring affair. Very close to a must-win situation, Nebraska has to start fast, ride the wave of momentum and roll from there. The Boilermakers are rarely out of a game because of their passing acumen, but they tend to stall in the red zone. If the Huskers win there, they go home happy. Time for Nebraska to a beat a good team in 2021. NEBRASKA 28, PURDUE 21
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH