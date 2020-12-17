Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Rutgers

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Rutgers brings to the showdown with Nebraska.

WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL

The Huskers continue to play musical chairs with their running backs, who have been plagued by injuries and an inability to find a hot hand all season. NU’s rush attack is slightly above average (4.51 yards per carry is 57th nationally) though mostly propped up by quarterback runs. The offensive line has been starting two redshirt freshman and a sophomore most of the year and will be joined Friday at left tackle by true freshman Turner Corcoran, who is replacing 40-game anchor Brenden Jaimes after he opted out this week. Rutgers is allowing opponents to move at 4.22 yards per tote, a mark that’s 65th nationally but easily the program's best in seven years. The group has a Big Ten-best 60 tackles for loss and only 18 of those are sacks, meaning it is stuffing a lot of ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. EDGE: RUTGERS

WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL