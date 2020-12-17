Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Rutgers

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Rutgers brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The Huskers continue to play musical chairs with their running backs, who have been plagued by injuries and an inability to find a hot hand all season. NU’s rush attack is slightly above average (4.51 yards per carry is 57th nationally) though mostly propped up by quarterback runs. The offensive line has been starting two redshirt freshman and a sophomore most of the year and will be joined Friday at left tackle by true freshman Turner Corcoran, who is replacing 40-game anchor Brenden Jaimes after he opted out this week. Rutgers is allowing opponents to move at 4.22 yards per tote, a mark that’s 65th nationally but easily the program's best in seven years. The group has a Big Ten-best 60 tackles for loss and only 18 of those are sacks, meaning it is stuffing a lot of ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. EDGE: RUTGERS
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
Nebraska been a walking slump-buster for defenses struggling against the pass in 2020. It is unwilling, or unable, to throw deep — its 6.3 yards per attempt is 100th nationally and it has three pass plays for 30-plus yards in seven games — while four FBS programs have fewer than NU’s four touchdown passes. The lone bright spot has been sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, whose 84 combined touches have netted 7.11 yards per play. Rutgers has earned a Big Ten-best nine takeaways by fumbles, forced by seven different players, and is a top-30 team in getting off the field on third down (36.52% opponent conversion rate). The defense overall is allowing 32.6 points per game (90th) but can the Huskers break character with some big plays through the air on a frigid night on the East Coast? EDGE: RUTGERS
WHEN RUTGERS RUNS THE BALL
The Scarlet Knights pounded Maryland for a season-high 235 rushing yards in a win last week, finally gaining some traction behind a line that consisted of almost all new starters to begin the fall. Isaih Pacheco (473 yards) is their leading rusher, though no one on the team is particularly explosive (team yards per carry is 3.63, 100th nationally). Only a few teams run their quarterback more often and former Huskers backup Noah Vedral — presuming he recovers from an ankle injury suffered last week — has taken off 68 times for 193 yards. The Huskers were excellent on the ground against Iowa and Purdue before regressing against Minnesota’s run-heavy attack last week. The Blackshirts have generally held up against mobile quarterbacks this season, even when those QBs are at full strength. EDGE: NEBRASKA
WHEN RUTGERS PASSES THE BALL
One team that gets even less bang for its passing buck than Nebraska is Rutgers (5.6 yards per attempt is 119th nationally). Still, it passes roughly half the time, with most of the production going to receivers Bo Melton, Shameen Jones and Aron Cruickshank. The approach has yielded mixed results — 14 touchdown passes, but also eight interceptions and more than two sacks per game. If Vedral can’t go, expect a mix of former starters Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan, who has mostly been used as a runner. Nebraska improved in the last month at limiting big pass plays, though four total picks is a disappointment for a veteran secondary. Opponents have converted 27.5% percent of third-down conversions against the Blackshirts in the past three games. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
The third phase has been an asset for the Scarlet Knights, who have made 9 of 11 field-goal tries, own a top-10 net punting average and boast one of the nation’s best kickoff returners. That would be Cruickshank, who already has a 100-yard touchdown return this season and brought one back 87 yards for a pivotal score last year against Nebraska while with Wisconsin. Perhaps Rutgers’ biggest flaw is a lack of touchbacks (five in 40 kickoffs), but the Huskers have been unable to break a big return of any kind all season. Kicker Connor Culp has been NU’s key contributor and has made 13 field goals in 15 tries despite missing from 32 yards last week. Punting has been adventure. ESPN’s special-teams efficiency rating considers Rutgers a top-20 unit while Nebraska checks in at 87th. EDGE: RUTGERS
INTANGIBLES
The record is 3-5 for Rutgers, but that represents serious improvement for a program that entered the season having lost 21 of its past 24 games and 21 straight to Big Ten opponents. The Scarlet Knights also would also love to end the league’s longest current bowl drought (six years), which a win Friday could do. Nebraska too has kept burning its fire for more football games despite limping to the finish of coach Scott Frost’s third year without the breakout that players and coaches had envisioned. Playing ball is what the months of COVID-19 protocols and skirmishes with the Big Ten were for. Single-digit temperatures for a December night game in New Jersey never sounded so good. EDGE: EVEN
KEY MATCHUP
RUTGERS THIRD-DOWN OFFENSE VS. NEBRASKA’S THIRD-DOWN DEFENSE
In a game where both defenses figure to have an upper hand, which group of Blackshirts will show up for the money downs? Nebraska was a sieve in that situation early in the year, allowing opponents to cash in 34 of 63 chances (53.9%). But the group has been elite in its past three games, with foes converting 11 of 40 (27.5%). Rutgers, like Nebraska, has a stay-on-schedule sort of offense that will either feature a hobbled QB in Vedral or perhaps a backup. And the team’s 35% conversion rate is 100th nationally. Those third downs with 4-6 yards to go will swing a few possessions and give somebody some precious extra margin for error. EDGE: NEBRASKA
OUR TAKE
The circumstances for this season have already been strange enough, so an oddball finale six days before Christmas is a fitting way to cap things off. Las Vegas oddsmakers consider Nebraska the favorite, but that means little considering it has lost four of its past five games with that title. The notion that the Huskers can make their longest trip on a short week, rely on an offensive line of mostly underclassmen and suddenly clean up chronic widespread mistakes for a victory feels like a stretch. On what can Nebraska hang its hat? This isn’t your older brother’s Rutgers team either. One more game in 2020 where the Huskers show flashes of progress but ultimately fall just short. RUTGERS 27, NEBRASKA 23
