Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Wisconsin

Nebraska’s problems make a nondescript Wisconsin third phase look decent by comparison. NU has missed half of its 16 field-goal attempts, shanked punts in multiple games and owns just 27 total punt return yards. The Badgers’ return game is almost as benign, but kicker Collin Larsh (13 of 16 field goals) and punter Andy Vujnovich (45.35 yards per try) have been solid. UW is more likely to stay out of its own way. EDGE: WISCONSIN

INTANGIBLES

Wisconsin has everything to play for, controlling its path to another Big Ten West title. It also holds a decade-old psychological edge with a seven-game winning streak against Nebraska spanning three Husker head coaches. Nebraska will test its tendency to play to the level of its opponent, with nothing left to play for beyond pride and individual pro stock. And the ultimate wildcard: How does Big Red respond to a major shakeup of the offensive coaching staff? EDGE: WISCONSIN

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska’s front seven vs. Wisconsin’s offensive line