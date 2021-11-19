Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Wisconsin

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker game. Today we look at what Wisconsin brings to the showdown with Nebraska.
* * *
WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL
The Huskers’ ground game was already in flux before they fired their offensive line coach and running backs coach last week. Oft-injured quarterback Adrian Martinez has been hot and cold with his legs, while multiple rushers have cycled in around an inconsistent line. Their challenge this week is the nation’s No. 1 rush defense that is allowing 55.7 rushing yards per game. That is coming at a clip of 1.9 yards per carry, approached only by 2016 national champion Alabama (2.01) as statistically the best in the last decade. EDGE: WISCONSIN
WHEN NEBRASKA THROWS THE BALL
Long-developing deep routes and short swing passes continue to be staples of NU’s boom-or-bust offense. It's middle of the pack nationally in points per game (28.6), but top 10 in pass plays of 20-plus yards (47). Wisconsin has been elite at limiting opponents through the air — allowing 5.6 yards per attempt, third in the country — on the strength of playmaking linebackers like Leo Chenal, Nick Herbig and Jack Sanborn pressuring the passer. A veteran secondary at worst limits big plays and at best helps generate takeaways, of which UW has 20 (11th nationally). EDGE: WISCONSIN
WHEN WISCONSIN RUNS THE BALL
Braelon Allen, a 17-year-old freshman, has looked like the next Jonathan Taylor at times. His speed and 6-foot-2, 238-pound frame has made him difficult to bring down during a streak of six straight 100-yard rushing games. He and fellow running back Chez Mellusi operate behind a veteran offensive line and within an offense again among the best at possessing the ball. Nebraska has generally done well limiting electric runners — including Ohio State freshman TreVeyon Henderson last time out — while avoiding busts for big gains. Can it do the same against a team that will patiently stick with the ground game? EDGE: WISCONSIN
WHEN WISCONSIN THROWS THE BALL
Aerial moments are scarce for the Badgers, who are as averse to the pass as anyone in the country outside the military schools. Sophomore Graham Mertz has steadily improved his accuracy in recent weeks against overmatched defenses, but is still completing just 56% of his attempts and has more interceptions (eight) than touchdown throws (six) while working with an average receiving corps. Nebraska’s back eight is a strength, even without injured versatile linebacker JoJo Domann, and would welcome UW ending its seven-game streak of trying no more than 23 passes. EDGE: NEBRASKA
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nebraska’s problems make a nondescript Wisconsin third phase look decent by comparison. NU has missed half of its 16 field-goal attempts, shanked punts in multiple games and owns just 27 total punt return yards. The Badgers’ return game is almost as benign, but kicker Collin Larsh (13 of 16 field goals) and punter Andy Vujnovich (45.35 yards per try) have been solid. UW is more likely to stay out of its own way. EDGE: WISCONSIN
INTANGIBLES
Wisconsin has everything to play for, controlling its path to another Big Ten West title. It also holds a decade-old psychological edge with a seven-game winning streak against Nebraska spanning three Husker head coaches. Nebraska will test its tendency to play to the level of its opponent, with nothing left to play for beyond pride and individual pro stock. And the ultimate wildcard: How does Big Red respond to a major shakeup of the offensive coaching staff? EDGE: WISCONSIN
KEY MATCHUP
Nebraska’s front seven vs. Wisconsin’s offensive line
Unlike other Husker opponents, the Badgers won’t go away from the run if they don’t have to. Like a boxer patiently landing body blows waiting for the knockout, UW is content with steady 4-yard plays and long scoring drives with the occasional chunk gain. Gumming up running lanes and forcing Wisconsin into uncomfortable passing situations would play to Nebraska’s strength, and put pressure on an offense that’s much better at holding the ball than scoring points. How well can the Huskers — minus Domann — hang in the trenches?
OUR TAKE
It’s déjà vu as one team closes in on a division crown and the other has little on the line ahead of another offseason of change. Wisconsin — for all its limitations — does what it always does at a high level and with few surprises. Nebraska remains as unpredictable as ever in all the most frustrating ways. The streak will end one of these years, but it won’t Saturday. WISCONSIN 31, NEBRASKA 20
